Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli Out Till End of 2020, Crystal Palace's Patrick van Aanholt Out Till Next Season

Injured during training at the tail-end of a breakthrough season, Arsenal's young Brazilian forward Gabriel Martinelli will target a return to full training by the end of the year following knee surgery, the Premier League club said.

The 19-year-old Brazilian picked up the injury in training on June 21 and underwent an arthroscopic procedure to repair a lesion in the cartilage of the left knee. He was subsequently ruled out of the remainder of the 2019-20 campaign.

"He is currently at our training centre every day receiving specialist attention and support from our medical team and will continue his recovery throughout the close season, with the aim of a return to full training by the end of 2020," Arsenal said in a statement.

Martinelli has scored 10 goals in 26 matches across all competitions in his first season with the London club after signing from Ituano last year.

Arsenal are ninth in the league table with 53 points from 36 matches. They take on Manchester City in an FA Cup semi-final on Saturday.

Crystal Palace defender Patrick van Aanholt may miss the start of next season after dislocating his shoulder during Thursday's 2-0 Premier League defeat by Manchester United, manager Roy Hodgson has said.

The Dutch left back was carried off on a stretcher after colliding with United striker Anthony Martial. The 29-year-old started 36 of Palace's 38 league matches last season and has featured 29 times in the current campaign.

"It's a bad injury and it's going to keep him out for a long period," Hodgson told reporters.

"I think he'll require an operation and that's bad news for us. Patrick has been solid for us, he's had a good season, he's hardly missed any games and now we might start next season without him."

A sixth straight league defeat left Palace 14th with 42 points. They visit Wolverhampton Wanderers on Monday before a home game against Tottenham Hotspur on the final day of the season on July 26.

(With inputs from Reuters)