Arsenal's Mikel Arteta Expresses Gratitude Towards Pep Guardiola after FA Cup Win

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta expressed his gratitude towards Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola for the role the latter played in his development as a coach, after winning his first trophy as a manager as Arsenal beat Chelsea 2-1 in the final of the FA Cup at Wembley Stadium.

"He has been a key figure in my development as a coach," Arteta said at his post-match news conference on Saturday.

"He has my gratitude. I wouldn't be sitting here today without him. I have to thank him big time."

It was Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's brace that helped Arsenal overturn a 1-0 lead Chelsea had in the match.

"Big games require big moments for big players - he did that in the semi-final and now today. People questioning whether he can do it in big games and he's done it today," said Arteta.

The result means that Arsenal qualify for next season's Europa League. They finished eighth this season in the Premier League, their worst in 25 years.

Arteta, however, said that he is happy with the steps that the team has taken since he took over last December.

"I think this is the best moment of my career because I know the difficulties we've been through," he said.

"I had one mission - make the players and staff believe that we could do it. Seeing the change in the dressing room is what makes me more proud.

"I completely understood the needs of this football club. I knew the challenges I was facing when I made a decision to come here and the expectations we will always have."