1-min read

Arsenal's Ramsey Denied Swansong as Hamstring Injury Ends Season

Aaron Ramsey is set to end his 11-year career at Arsenal and will join Italian champions Juventus in the summer.

Reuters

Updated:May 2, 2019, 1:42 PM IST
Arsenal's Ramsey Denied Swansong as Hamstring Injury Ends Season
Aaron Ramsey sustained a hamstring injury during Arsenal's Europa League quarter-final at Napoli. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
London: Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey will miss the remainder of the season with a hamstring injury that also ends an 11-year career at the London club, Arsenal manager Unai Emery has said.

The 28-year-old, whose Arsenal contract expires next month, is set to join Italian side Juventus after signing a four-year agreement with the Serie A champions in February.

Wales international Ramsey, Arsenal's longest-serving current player, sustained the injury in the Europa League quarter-final victory at Napoli last month.

"It was a good experience to work with every player and with him especially, because he can transmit his energy and he showed me his heart is red with Arsenal," Emery told reporters ahead of Thursday's semi-final first leg against Valencia.

"I said to him one month ago that I wanted to do something important in his last matches with us at the moment, maybe he can come back in the future."

Ramsey moved to Arsenal in 2008 from Cardiff City and made more than 350 appearances in all competitions. He won the FA Cup three times.

"I am really disappointed not to play until the end and give everything for the club while I am still an Arsenal player," Ramsey said on Instagram.

"Unfortunately it's out of my hands but I wanted to say thank you to the fans for your support.

"I was a spotty young kid coming in and I'm leaving a man, married, father of three boys and full of pride and good memories that I will treasure."
