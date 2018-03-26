English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Arsene Wenger Bemoans 'Age Discrimination' Amid Uncertainty
Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger is ready to accept the consequences of poor results but believes increasing speculation over his future at the club is due to "age discrimination".
Arsene Wenger. (Getty Images)
Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger is ready to accept the consequences of poor results but believes increasing speculation over his future at the club is due to "age discrimination".
Although Arsenal are set to finish their 14th straight season without winning the Premier League title, 68-year-old Wenger claims the demands for him to leave have grown in recent years because of prejudice against older managers.
"You focus on doing well for your club and ignore all the rest," he told BeIN Sport. "Overall the older you get the more it becomes a little bit age discrimination.
"I can accept that if the results are not good enough... but overall that perpetual thing of a link with how long you've been at the club, how old you are, I find that a bit difficult to take."
Since taking charge of Arsenal in 1996, Wenger has led the club to three league titles and seven FA Cups wins but has failed to deliver success in European competitions.
The Frenchman said finishing the season with a Europa League win, and subsequent qualification for the Champions League as a result, would not change his opinion on what he has given to the club over the years.
"I am naive enough to believe that with the time going on, the perspective, the emotional context going, it will stand out what I've done for my club, not so much the last result or the last game I won or how much I've been applauded," Wenger added.
"I'm a little bit fed up with all that modern thing of completely taking care of your image. I've always worked my whole life with the idea it's more important who you are than how you look."
Also Watch
Although Arsenal are set to finish their 14th straight season without winning the Premier League title, 68-year-old Wenger claims the demands for him to leave have grown in recent years because of prejudice against older managers.
"You focus on doing well for your club and ignore all the rest," he told BeIN Sport. "Overall the older you get the more it becomes a little bit age discrimination.
"I can accept that if the results are not good enough... but overall that perpetual thing of a link with how long you've been at the club, how old you are, I find that a bit difficult to take."
Since taking charge of Arsenal in 1996, Wenger has led the club to three league titles and seven FA Cups wins but has failed to deliver success in European competitions.
The Frenchman said finishing the season with a Europa League win, and subsequent qualification for the Champions League as a result, would not change his opinion on what he has given to the club over the years.
"I am naive enough to believe that with the time going on, the perspective, the emotional context going, it will stand out what I've done for my club, not so much the last result or the last game I won or how much I've been applauded," Wenger added.
"I'm a little bit fed up with all that modern thing of completely taking care of your image. I've always worked my whole life with the idea it's more important who you are than how you look."
Also Watch
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
-
Immersive: 'Nehru Choron ka Pradhanmantri', Inside The Schools Of Adivasistan I Patthargarhi
-
Friday 23 March , 2018
Gaurav Gill, FIA APRC Winning Rally Racer, Team MRF
-
Thursday 22 March , 2018
Kartik Aaryan's Candid Conversation About His Style Inspiration, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety Success Will Leave You Wanting For More
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
Watch: Tiny Indian Sanctuary Sees Increase in One-Horned Rhinos
-
Saturday 24 March , 2018
Sudhir Mishra, Dia Mirza, Tillotama Shome Bat For Content-Driven Films
Immersive: 'Nehru Choron ka Pradhanmantri', Inside The Schools Of Adivasistan I Patthargarhi
Friday 23 March , 2018 Gaurav Gill, FIA APRC Winning Rally Racer, Team MRF
Thursday 22 March , 2018 Kartik Aaryan's Candid Conversation About His Style Inspiration, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety Success Will Leave You Wanting For More
Tuesday 20 March , 2018 Watch: Tiny Indian Sanctuary Sees Increase in One-Horned Rhinos
Saturday 24 March , 2018 Sudhir Mishra, Dia Mirza, Tillotama Shome Bat For Content-Driven Films
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Jeff Thomson Demands Life Bans for Steve Smith and 'Leadership Group'
- Toyota Yaris to Launch in India Next Month - Detailed Image Gallery
- Ball Tampering Controversy: When Smith Decided Cheating Was Okay
- Sanyukta Kaza On Netflix's Love Per Square Foot and Editing For Digital Platforms
- Race 3 Poster: Salman Khan Introduces 'Race' Family Featuring Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and Bobby Deol