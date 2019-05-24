English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Winupa:
Arsene Wenger Says His Football Future May Not Be in Management
Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger said he wants to reassess if he wants to get back into management or take up any other role in football.
Arsene Wenger spent 22 years in charge of Arsenal (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Loading...
Former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger wants to return to football soon but says he is at a crossroads and is not sure if he should take up another role as manager.
Wenger left Arsenal at the end of the 2017-18 season after 22 years in charge of the London club where he won three Premier League titles and a record seven FA Cups.
The 69-year-old has kept himself busy as a television pundit and conference speaker since leaving the Gunners and said in October that he had received offers to return to football from all over the world.
"You will see me again in football. As a manager... I don't know," Wenger told reporters on Thursday. "I thought I would come back into management very quickly but I enjoyed taking a little distance. Now I'm at a crossroads.
"Football is still my passion. I'll come back soon, but I cannot tell you exactly in what capacity."
The Frenchman also described the nearly 6,000-mile round trip fans would have to make from London to Baku for next week's Europa League final as a "nightmare".
Arsenal face London rivals Chelsea in the Azerbaijan capital on Wednesday with victory guaranteeing Wenger's former club a spot in the Champions League, but European soccer governing body UEFA has been roundly criticised for its choice of venue.
"It's a little bit of a nightmare (for supporters)," Wenger said. "The teams have no problem. They live in ideal conditions, they have their private jets."
Arsenal midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan will not travel with the team after the Armenian national decided to skip the final amid concerns over his safety due to political tensions between Azerbaijan and his native country.
"(Mkhitaryan's situation) is something that should not happen in football," Wenger added. "I feel it's not normal that in 2019 - inside Europe with very sophisticated democracies - that you cannot play for political reasons."
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Wenger left Arsenal at the end of the 2017-18 season after 22 years in charge of the London club where he won three Premier League titles and a record seven FA Cups.
The 69-year-old has kept himself busy as a television pundit and conference speaker since leaving the Gunners and said in October that he had received offers to return to football from all over the world.
"You will see me again in football. As a manager... I don't know," Wenger told reporters on Thursday. "I thought I would come back into management very quickly but I enjoyed taking a little distance. Now I'm at a crossroads.
"Football is still my passion. I'll come back soon, but I cannot tell you exactly in what capacity."
The Frenchman also described the nearly 6,000-mile round trip fans would have to make from London to Baku for next week's Europa League final as a "nightmare".
Arsenal face London rivals Chelsea in the Azerbaijan capital on Wednesday with victory guaranteeing Wenger's former club a spot in the Champions League, but European soccer governing body UEFA has been roundly criticised for its choice of venue.
"It's a little bit of a nightmare (for supporters)," Wenger said. "The teams have no problem. They live in ideal conditions, they have their private jets."
Arsenal midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan will not travel with the team after the Armenian national decided to skip the final amid concerns over his safety due to political tensions between Azerbaijan and his native country.
"(Mkhitaryan's situation) is something that should not happen in football," Wenger added. "I feel it's not normal that in 2019 - inside Europe with very sophisticated democracies - that you cannot play for political reasons."
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
OnePlus 7 Pro Review: Is This a Jump Too Far?
-
Wednesday 08 May , 2019
Hero Xpulse 200, XPulse 200T First Ride Review
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Samsung Galaxy M30 Review: Xiaomi And Realme Better Watch Out
-
Tuesday 07 May , 2019
Hero Xtreme 200S First Ride Review
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
Samsung Galaxy A70 Review: Well Grounded Offering Made For Media Lovers
OnePlus 7 Pro Review: Is This a Jump Too Far?
Wednesday 08 May , 2019 Hero Xpulse 200, XPulse 200T First Ride Review
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Samsung Galaxy M30 Review: Xiaomi And Realme Better Watch Out
Tuesday 07 May , 2019 Hero Xtreme 200S First Ride Review
Monday 13 May , 2019 Samsung Galaxy A70 Review: Well Grounded Offering Made For Media Lovers
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ahead of his Comedy Tour in India, Aziz Ansari Performs at a Surprise Gig in Mumbai
- Age No Obstacle in Talent’s Path, Says Twinkle Khanna on Mom Dimple Getting Christopher Nolan Film
- Avengers Endgame’s Iron Man, Black Widow & Captain America Have a Last Message for You
- Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: What Indians are Googling About Modi and Rahul
- With Aladdin Releasing, Here are Other Disney Live-Action Adaptations That You Must Watch
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results