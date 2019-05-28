Arsene Wenger Beats Zinedine Zidane with Neat Turn. Fans Can't Keep Calm



Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger left compatriot and current Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane stunned with a silken turn during a charity match.The charity match in Bordeaux had former football and rugby stars pitted against each other, as they playing one half of football and one half of rugby.Social media went into a meltdown as Wenger showed that he can certainly play the game as the 69-year-old accelerated away from Zidane, who is arguably one of the best footballers the world has ever see and also a Ballon d'Or winner.A photo of Wenger being checked back by a beaten Zidane has gone viral on social media as fans hailed the footballing prowess of the former Arsenal manager.As a matter of fact, Wenger did play football and spent time in the lower leagues in France. While, Zidane has won two Serie A titles, one La Liga title, one Champions League, the World Cup, Euro 2000 and the 1998 Ballon d'Or - during his playing career.Fans took to social media to post hilarious reactions to the photo with some claiming that the snap may be one of the best in history. "Wenger leaving Zidane for dead in midfield might be my favourite sporting picture in history.""Wenger. "Zidane. Not a photoshop," posted another fans on twitter."Looks like Zidane heard what Wenger was earning at Arsenal and is after his wallet!" another fan joked.As play went on, Zidane did managed to catch up with Wenger and retrieved the ball with an interception.