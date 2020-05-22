Arturo Vidal Wants FC Barcelona Stay Despite Transfer Talks

Barcelona midfielder Arturo Vidal wants to stay at Camp Nou despite transfer rumours linking him away from Spain. First team football has been hard to come by for the Chilean due the power-packed midfield of Barca.

Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez has been linked with a multi-million move to Barcelona and a possible cash plus player deal has also been reported by few sections of the media.

Despite such talks, Vidal wants to stay put and fight for his place in the XI. He also stated that he is looking to end the season with couple of trophies in the bag.

"I am very happy and comfortable in Barcelona and of course I want to stay here. I am also feeling in better shape than ever. This is a good group and I have got great friends in the dressing room," Vidal told Mario Velasco during an Instagram live session as per Daily Mail.

"Physically I feel better than ever. I have never had so much time to prepare myself. We have a special (training) plan that helps me lengthen my career for as long as possible.

"I am ready for what's to come both in the Champions League and in La Liga. We are top of the league and we have a great chance of going through in the Champions League," he added.

"There are two months of football left to be played and in that time we have to give everything."

Spanish football authorities are looking to restart the season from June 12 after it was suspended in March due to coronavirus pandemic. The players have already returned to individual training with green signal also given to group training upto 10 players.

Vidal's Barcelona remain at the top of the La Liga table with 58 points from 28 games. Real Madrid and Sevilla complete the top three with 56 and 47 points respectively.