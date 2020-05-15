As Premier League Plans Return, Tammy Abraham Concerned About Asthmatic Father Contracting Coronavirus

Young Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham is concerned for his family and what will happen if he contracts coronavirus if the Premier League returns.

The 22-year-old still lives with his parents, his brother and sister, and is worried about his father Anthony, who is asthmatic.

"The most important thing for me is for everyone to be well and safe, and for things to start opening up. Then, by all means, football can always come back. If it's safe to do so let's do it, but if it's not then we will wait," Abraham told the Daily Mail.

"My dad has asthma, so if I was to return to the Premier League and, God forbid, I do catch this disease and bring it home it's the worst thing possible.

"The last thing I need is to catch the virus myself or be in contact with anyone with the virus," Abraham said.

Sport in England has been suspended since March as a precautionary measure against the spread of coronavirus.

Matches are currently being planned to be held behind closed doors under 'Project Restart' as the UK Lawmakers mull the idea.

Abraham though is still worried about his father.

"If the Premier League does come back, I don't know what I'd do but the hotel could be an option; to self-isolate away from my family," Abraham said.

"I've got my dad's full support for going back. He just wants me to go back. He's one of my biggest fans.

"As players, we've just got to be patient and wait for the clubs, the Premier League and the Government to come to a decision about whether it's safe for us to do so. We'll take it on from there."

Abraham lauded the Bundesliga, which is set to be the first top European football league to return.

"Germany have planned it out well," said Abraham.

"Germany have planned it out well," said Abraham.