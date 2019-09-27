AS Roma Ban Fan for Life Over Racist Abuse of Brazilian Fullback Juan Jesus

Rome: Italian top-flight club AS Roma have banned a fan for life and informed the police of racist abuse aimed at Brazilian fullback Juan Jesus.

Roma said on the club's official Twitter account it had filed a police complaint against the fan for using social media to send "disgusting racist insults" to the player.

"The person responsible will be banned from #ASRoma games for life," the club said.

The owner of the below Instagram account sent Juan Jesus disgusting racist abuse via direct message todayWe have reported the account to the Italian policeWe have reported the account to InstagramThe person responsible will be banned from #ASRoma games for life#NoToRacism pic.twitter.com/qP3SZT0pJY — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) September 26, 2019

Italian football is regularly beset by racism controversies with players of African origin often targeted for abuse.

Sunday's Italian league match between Atalanta and Fiorentina was halted for several minutes after racist chants were aimed at the Tuscan side's Brazilian player Dalbert in a game played in Parma.

Inter Milan's Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku and AC Milan's Ivorian player Franck Kessie have been targeted by monkey calls this season.

Blaise Matuidi, Kalidou Koulibaly and Moise Kean were also victims last season.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino on Monday made a plea to "kick racism out" of Italian football.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.