AS Roma Ban Fan for Life Over Racist Abuse of Brazilian Fullback Juan Jesus

AS Roma not only banned the fan for life, they also filed a police complaint for his racist attack on Brazilian fullback Juan Jesus.

AFP

Updated:September 27, 2019, 4:47 PM IST
AS Roma Ban Fan for Life Over Racist Abuse of Brazilian Fullback Juan Jesus
Representative Image. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Rome: Italian top-flight club AS Roma have banned a fan for life and informed the police of racist abuse aimed at Brazilian fullback Juan Jesus.

Roma said on the club's official Twitter account it had filed a police complaint against the fan for using social media to send "disgusting racist insults" to the player.

"The person responsible will be banned from #ASRoma games for life," the club said.

Italian football is regularly beset by racism controversies with players of African origin often targeted for abuse.

Sunday's Italian league match between Atalanta and Fiorentina was halted for several minutes after racist chants were aimed at the Tuscan side's Brazilian player Dalbert in a game played in Parma.

Inter Milan's Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku and AC Milan's Ivorian player Franck Kessie have been targeted by monkey calls this season.

Blaise Matuidi, Kalidou Koulibaly and Moise Kean were also victims last season.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino on Monday made a plea to "kick racism out" of Italian football.

