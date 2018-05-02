English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Powered by
AS Roma Gunning for Another 'Miracle', Says Coach Eusebio Di Francesco
AS Roma coach Eusebio Di Francesco says his team must aim for a "miracle" against Liverpool with the Italian club trailing 5-2 ahead of Wednesday's Champions League semi-final second leg.
Roma's Kevin Strootman with teammates (image: Reuters)
AS Roma coach Eusebio Di Francesco says his team must aim for a "miracle" against Liverpool with the Italian club trailing 5-2 ahead of Wednesday's Champions League semi-final second leg.
Roma came back from a 4-1 deficit in their quarter-final against Barcelona by winning the return leg in the Italian capital 3-0.
"We must have belief and with this mentality, with these fans and this passion around the team, try to perform another miracle - and saying miracle is perfectly fine," Di Francesco told reporters on Tuesday.
"Liverpool are really dangerous and they can hurt you as soon as you give them an inch. I want to clarify one thing -- in a Champions League semi-final in front of 70,000 people, do you expect a team just to yield?
"No, we've got to be a battling team who give all they can – then the game can end 4-1 either way, but what I want to see is enthusiasm and desire to go beyond the limits," he said.
Roma have not conceded a goal at home in this year's Champions League campaign.
"At home in Europe this season, we've only really struggled against Atletico Madrid," Di Francesco said.
"Since then we've managed to contain our opponents and I hope it's the same tomorrow. The passion of our fans should give us an extra push."
Liverpool's former Roma forward Mohamed Salah scored twice in the first leg and created two other goals as he ripped apart Di Francesco's defence.
"Mohamed Salah has outstanding quality when they go long – but we can't put three men on Salah. We've got to have the strength to put the right importance on our opponents, but also think of ourselves," Di Francesco said, adding that his team needed a similar display from striker Edin Dzeko.
"The players have got to take responsibility - Dzeko even more so as one of the key players in this team. I hope he will be the man who - even more than Salah in the first leg - makes a difference in this game," the Italian coach said.
"Our ambition should be to get to Kiev (for the final). I'll try and treat this game like any other. I've passed on my ideas to the team and will convince them that this is achievable," Di Francesco added.
Roma midfielder Radja Nainggolan said the late goals the Serie A side scored at Anfield gave them hope.
"We managed to get two goals at the end which give us this hope of going through. We can't make the same mistakes as the first leg and I think every one of us is aware of what we did there, and that we can't repeat it here," Nainggolan said.
"In games like these, they can hurt you in a flash – we've got to focus for 90 minutes and try to overturn the tie. We know it will be difficult but it was difficult against Barcelona and we did it."
Also Watch
Roma came back from a 4-1 deficit in their quarter-final against Barcelona by winning the return leg in the Italian capital 3-0.
"We must have belief and with this mentality, with these fans and this passion around the team, try to perform another miracle - and saying miracle is perfectly fine," Di Francesco told reporters on Tuesday.
"Liverpool are really dangerous and they can hurt you as soon as you give them an inch. I want to clarify one thing -- in a Champions League semi-final in front of 70,000 people, do you expect a team just to yield?
"No, we've got to be a battling team who give all they can – then the game can end 4-1 either way, but what I want to see is enthusiasm and desire to go beyond the limits," he said.
Roma have not conceded a goal at home in this year's Champions League campaign.
"At home in Europe this season, we've only really struggled against Atletico Madrid," Di Francesco said.
"Since then we've managed to contain our opponents and I hope it's the same tomorrow. The passion of our fans should give us an extra push."
Liverpool's former Roma forward Mohamed Salah scored twice in the first leg and created two other goals as he ripped apart Di Francesco's defence.
"Mohamed Salah has outstanding quality when they go long – but we can't put three men on Salah. We've got to have the strength to put the right importance on our opponents, but also think of ourselves," Di Francesco said, adding that his team needed a similar display from striker Edin Dzeko.
"The players have got to take responsibility - Dzeko even more so as one of the key players in this team. I hope he will be the man who - even more than Salah in the first leg - makes a difference in this game," the Italian coach said.
"Our ambition should be to get to Kiev (for the final). I'll try and treat this game like any other. I've passed on my ideas to the team and will convince them that this is achievable," Di Francesco added.
Roma midfielder Radja Nainggolan said the late goals the Serie A side scored at Anfield gave them hope.
"We managed to get two goals at the end which give us this hope of going through. We can't make the same mistakes as the first leg and I think every one of us is aware of what we did there, and that we can't repeat it here," Nainggolan said.
"In games like these, they can hurt you in a flash – we've got to focus for 90 minutes and try to overturn the tie. We know it will be difficult but it was difficult against Barcelona and we did it."
Also Watch
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
-
Watch: Siddaramaiah Vs Modi Battle Heats up in Karnataka's Last Phase of Campaigning
-
Wednesday 02 May , 2018
Shankar Ehsaan Loy: We've Been Lucky to Work With Gulzar for Raazi
-
Tuesday 01 May , 2018
Listen up Harry Potter Fans: This 21-Year-Old Entrepreneur is Making Dreams Come True
-
Tuesday 01 May , 2018
Interview: Pankaj Dubey - MD, Polaris India, Import Duties on Premium Motorcycles
-
Thursday 26 April , 2018
How a Consultant from a Major Consultancy Quit his Job to Transform Villages in Haryana
Watch: Siddaramaiah Vs Modi Battle Heats up in Karnataka's Last Phase of Campaigning
Wednesday 02 May , 2018 Shankar Ehsaan Loy: We've Been Lucky to Work With Gulzar for Raazi
Tuesday 01 May , 2018 Listen up Harry Potter Fans: This 21-Year-Old Entrepreneur is Making Dreams Come True
Tuesday 01 May , 2018 Interview: Pankaj Dubey - MD, Polaris India, Import Duties on Premium Motorcycles
Thursday 26 April , 2018 How a Consultant from a Major Consultancy Quit his Job to Transform Villages in Haryana
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Want to be The First One to Own a OnePlus 6? Attend These OnePlus Pop-up Events on May 21, 22
- Tareefan Song Out; Badshah Calls Veere Di Wedding Team 'A Mad, Super Talented and Gorgeous Bunch'
- Former Bigg Boss Contestant Sofia Hayat’s Ex-husband Turns Out to be Con Man, Model Divulges Details
- Anushka Sharma Birthday: This is How Husband Virat Kohli Made the Actor Feel Special
- Morgan’s England Overtake Kohli’s India to Become No.1 ODI Team