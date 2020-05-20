FOOTBALL

1-MIN READ

Ashley Young, N'Golo Kante Growing Hair During Covid Lockdown Inspires Meme Fest

Ashley Young (L) and N'Golo Kante (Photo Credit: Twitter/@ChelseaFC)

Ashley Young (L) and N'Golo Kante (Photo Credit: Twitter/@ChelseaFC)

Ashley Young and N'Golo Kante's full-of-hair heads sent football fans into shock and frenzy.

  • News18 Sports New Delhi
  • Last Updated: May 20, 2020, 1:32 PM IST
Coronavirus Pandemic has given the world of football some scary and weird times. From echoing stadiums to socially distanced goal celebrations, football got some weird visuals in the weekend but Ashley Young and N'Golo Kante's new looks perhaps tops them all.

Young and Kante both had a clean slate on top of their heads before football was suspended due to coronavirus and now when they have come back in front of the camera after a two-month lockdown, they have hair on their heads.

Training pictures from the Inter Milan ground where Young was practicing and Kante's photographs from the Chelsea training ground went viral on social media and fans couldn't help but chuckle.

In the grim times of coronavirus, fans got the gift of football with K-League and Bundesliga starting and then the pictures of Young and Kante gave the fans a sense of entertainment.

Fans on social media wondered if Young and Kante could grow hair, who will it be next - Pep Guardiola?


Other fans called 2020 full of weirdness and surprises as they saw hair on the heads of Young and Kante.






One football fan even took the opportunity to take a dig at Liverpool that Young and Kante grew hair before Liverpool could get their hands on the Premier League trophy.


