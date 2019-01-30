Asian Football Body Probes Shoe-throwing Semi-final Between UAE and Qatar

Asia's football body promised a "thorough investigation" on Wednesday after the United Arab Emirates' turbulent Asian Cup semi-final loss to arch-rivals Qatar, during which fans hurled shoes and bottles.Plastic water bottles pelted the turf and several shoes were hurled, an Arab insult, as Qatar celebrated the second goal in Tuesday's 4-0 rout of the tournament hosts in Abu Dhabi.Akram Afif twice had to delay taking a corner as objects rained down, and Salem Al-Hajri was struck on the head after Qatar's third goal. One plastic bottle struck the crossbar behind Qatari goalkeeper Saad Al-Sheeb."The AFC (Asian Football Confederation) is conducting a thorough investigation into events at the (semi-final)," a spokesman told AFP."Once the investigation has been completed the AFC will decide on the appropriate steps."The defeat was deeply embarrassing for the UAE, who are in the midst of a stand-off with Qatar in which several countries have slashed diplomatic and transport links, claiming Doha supports terrorism -- a claim the Qataris deny.Abu Dhabi authorities bought thousands of spare tickets and handed out them out to fans with Emirati identification, meaning the 42,000-capacity Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium was nearly unanimously behind the home team.Loud booing and whistling also drowned out the Qatari anthem before the game, which Qatar -- who will host the World Cup in 2022 -- dominated to reach their first Asian Cup final."Everybody knows about the problems but we don't care -- we just play football," Qatar defender Pedro Correia told AFP."Let the people talk, winning 4-0 is more important."*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.