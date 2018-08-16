English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Military Precision as Son's Korea March Past Bahrain 6-0
Son Heung-min watched from the bench as South Korea tore apart Bahrain 6-0 at the Asian Games on Wednesday to boost the Tottenham Hotspur striker's chances of avoiding military service by winning gold.
Son Heung-min watched from the bench as South Korea tore apart Bahrain 6-0 at the Asian Games on Wednesday to boost the Tottenham Hotspur striker's chances of avoiding military service by winning gold.
Loading...
Son Heung-min watched from the bench as South Korea tore apart Bahrain 6-0 at the Asian Games on Wednesday to boost the Tottenham Hotspur striker's chances of avoiding military service by winning gold.
Son, who only joined the squad this week, cheered on the defending champions as Hwang Ui-jo netted a first-half hat-trick and Kim Jin-ya, Na Sang-ho and Hwang Hee-chan also scored in their opening Group E game.
Spurs gave Son, 26, special permission to play the Asian Games, where the gold medal represents his last chance of winning a reprieve from his 21 months' compulsory military service.
As he warmed the bench wearing a black tracksuit top, Hwang quickly took the game away from outclassed Bahrain with his triple strike within 26 minutes in the first half.
The prolific Gamba Osaka forward hammered the opening goal from close range on 17 minutes, before Kim Jin-ya grabbed the Koreans' second on the rebound six minutes later.
Hwang's turn and shot on made it 3-0 on 36 minutes, and he could have had another if he had arrived a split-second earlier as Na Sang-ho's effort trickled over the line.
But Hwang soon brought up his hat-trick with a finish from a tight angle, two minutes before half-time, as South Korea turned 5-0 ahead and in total control.
Bahrain saw more of the ball as South Korea eased off in the second half, but they were unable to find a way past World Cup goalkeeper Jo Hyeon-woo -- who is also hoping to avoid military service.
Also Watch
Son, who only joined the squad this week, cheered on the defending champions as Hwang Ui-jo netted a first-half hat-trick and Kim Jin-ya, Na Sang-ho and Hwang Hee-chan also scored in their opening Group E game.
Spurs gave Son, 26, special permission to play the Asian Games, where the gold medal represents his last chance of winning a reprieve from his 21 months' compulsory military service.
As he warmed the bench wearing a black tracksuit top, Hwang quickly took the game away from outclassed Bahrain with his triple strike within 26 minutes in the first half.
The prolific Gamba Osaka forward hammered the opening goal from close range on 17 minutes, before Kim Jin-ya grabbed the Koreans' second on the rebound six minutes later.
Hwang's turn and shot on made it 3-0 on 36 minutes, and he could have had another if he had arrived a split-second earlier as Na Sang-ho's effort trickled over the line.
But Hwang soon brought up his hat-trick with a finish from a tight angle, two minutes before half-time, as South Korea turned 5-0 ahead and in total control.
Bahrain saw more of the ball as South Korea eased off in the second half, but they were unable to find a way past World Cup goalkeeper Jo Hyeon-woo -- who is also hoping to avoid military service.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
-
Review: Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
-
Friday 10 August , 2018
HP Omen 15 Review
-
Wednesday 08 August , 2018
After Blue Whale Challenge, is Momo Challenge Pushing Teens to Suicide on WhatsApp?
-
Friday 03 August , 2018
Review: Honda Amaze Diesel CVT
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Fujifilm Instax Square SQ6
Review: Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
Friday 10 August , 2018 HP Omen 15 Review
Wednesday 08 August , 2018 After Blue Whale Challenge, is Momo Challenge Pushing Teens to Suicide on WhatsApp?
Friday 03 August , 2018 Review: Honda Amaze Diesel CVT
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Fujifilm Instax Square SQ6
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Kerala Needs Your Help. And This is How the Government is Asking For It
- ICC Ranks Every Test Batsman #1 After Rapper Kanye West's Cryptic Tweet
- Satyameva Jayate Review: John Takes on Manoj Bajpayee & Loses in This Predictable Cop Drama
- Gold Review: Akshay Kumar, Mouni Roy Give Fans the Perfect Independence Day Gift
- As a Rebellious Writer, Nawazuddin Siddiqui is Tremendously Fierce in Manto Trailer. Watch Video
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...