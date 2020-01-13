Take the pledge to vote

Asked If Sergio Aguero is The Best He Has Worked With, Manchester City Boss Pep Guardiola Points to Lionel Messi

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola maintained that Sergio Aguero might be one of the best but added that Lionel Messi is still a class apart.

Trending Desk

January 13, 2020
Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero's hat-trick in his team's 6-1 demolition of Aston Villa on Sunday has impressed his boss Pep Guardiola. The former Barcelona coach said Aguero is one of the best strikers out there but added that Lionel Messi is a class apart.

Aguero is now the Premier League's top-scoring overseas player. He now stands at the fourth spot in the all-time goalscorers list in Premier League, tied with Frank Lampard at 177 goals.

Still Man City manager Pep Guardiola maintained that Aguero might have been one of the bests, but Lionel Messi is still a class apart.

After the match, Guardiola was asked if Aguero was the best he has ever worked with. "The best is (Lionel) Messi," he smiled and said.

Guardiola and Messi worked together in Barcelona for a trophy-laden 4 years. The Spanish giants won four La Liga titles, two Champions Leagues, two Copa del Rey titles, two UEFA Super Cups, two Club World Cups and three Spanish Super Cups between 2008 and 2012.

Messi, arguably the greatest footballer of all-time, has won six Ballon d'Or awards.

Guardiola then elaborated on his answer. He said Messi was the best "number nine, number 10, number 11, number seven, number six, number five, number four…"

The Manchester City coach though said that Aguero could be among the best of the rest. "But Sergio, (among) the rest, he is certainly one of them. He will die scoring goals. It is his talent," Guardiola was quoted as saying.

Aguero is Manchester City's all-time highest goalscorer with 248 goals in all competitions. He joined the Manchester club in 2011 from Atletico Madrid. He has won four Premier League titles during his stint in Manchester City.

