Assam Gas Well Blowout: Ex-State Goalkeeper Durlov Gogoi Among 2 Firefighters Dead Trying to Control Blaze

Durlov Gogoi, a former Assam state team goalkeeper, passed away while trying to control the massive blaze at Baghjan oil well in Assam's Tinsukia district. He was among the two firefighters who died in the blaze.

The bodies were recovered by a forest team and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel from a waterbody near the natural gas well site of Oil India Limited (OIL) on Wednesday.

Gogoi, who has been with OIL for around a decade was serving as a firefighter there.

A product of Sports Authority of India's Golaghat centre, Gogoi had played for OIL FC for around a decade and had represented them in I-League second division.

He played for Assam state team in the Santosh Trophy.

Indian Super League (ISL) side NorthEast United FC took to Twitter to mourn his death.

Former Assam State Team Goalkeeper Durlov Gogoi, passed away trying to contain the situation on ground. The ex-footballer served as a firefighter for Oil India Ltd. May his soul rest in peace and his family find the strength to deal with the incredible loss. ???? pic.twitter.com/AhK2VbA8GO — NorthEast United FC (@NEUtdFC) June 10, 2020

It has been 14 days since a blowout was reported in the OIL gas well on May 27 as 'pressure control systems' failed during Work Over operations to produce gas from a new sand (oil-and-gas bearing) reservoir at a depth of 3,729 metres. The exploration was done by the Gujarat-based outsourcing company, John Energy.

For experts at the site, reducing the flames remain a priority. Sources said that some of the immediate measures would be to clear up a substantial area for safe operations and constantly use water to keep the atmosphere cool. Heavy duty pumps have been pressed into service, and an arrangement for creating a 'water umbrella' is in progress along with digging a water reservoir and laying of delivery lines from the source to the site of operation.

Chief Minister Sonowal appealed to people not to panic and cooperate with authorities, assuring them that both the state government and the Centre have been taking all measures for their safety.

Over 2500 people from 1610 families living in and around Baghjan were evacuated with the help of NDRF and taken to relief camps. The gas oil field in Tinsukia is located next to the Dilgullturrung tea estate and the Maguri Beel wetland. While several houses have been gutted in flames, an assessment of the environment impact is being initiated.