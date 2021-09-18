AST vs EVE Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s Premier League match between Aston Villa and Everton: Aston Villa will play against Everton at Villa Park on Saturday, September 18, at 10:00 pm IST in a Premier League encounter. While Everton are currently ranked fourth on the Premier League table with three wins and one draw, Aston Villa are currently 12th with one win, one draw and two losses. The Toffees have started the season impressively under Rafael Benitez’s management, who took over as head coach after Carlo Ancelotti was appointed as the new manager of Real Madrid in July.

Everton won their last Premier League fixture with a comfortable 3-1 win over Burnley, Aston Villa suffered a 0-3 loss by Chelsea. Everton may be riding high on confidence at the moment, but one can never write Aston Villa off.

AST vs EVE Telecast

The Premier League matches will be broadcasted on Star Sports Select.

AST vs EVE Live Streaming

The match between AST vs EVE is available to be streamed live on Hotstar + Disney App.

AST vs EVE Match Details

The match between AST vs EVE will be played on Saturday, September 18, at Villa Park. The game will start at 10:00 pm IST.

AST vs EVE Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Jordan Pickford

Vice-Captain: Andros Townsend

AST vs EVE Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Jordan Pickford

Defenders: Yerry Mina, Michael Keane, Ezri Konsa, Matt Targett

Midfielders: Andre Gomes, Abdoulaye Doucoure, John McGinn

Strikers: Richarlison, Andros Townsend, Ollie Watkins

Aston Villa vs Everton probable XI:

Aston Villa Predicted Starting line-up: Emiliano Martinez (GK), Matt Targett, Ezri Konsa, Tyrone Mings, Matthew Cash, Douglas Luiz, John McGinn, Jacob Ramsey, Ollie Watkins, Bertrand Traore, Leon Bailey.

Everton FC Predicted Starting line-up: Jordan Pickford (GK), Yerry Mina, Seamus Coleman, Michael Keane, Lucas Digne, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Andre Gomes, Demarai Gray, Andros Townsend, Richarlison

