Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Aston Villa Sign Brazilian Midfielder Douglas Luiz from Manchester City

Douglas Luiz signed for newly promoted Aston Villa from Manchester City for an undisclosed fee, with reports putting the figure close to 15 million pounds.

Reuters

Updated:July 26, 2019, 3:02 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Aston Villa Sign Brazilian Midfielder Douglas Luiz from Manchester City
Aston Villa singed Douglas Luiz from Manchester City (Photo Credit: Manchester City/Twitter)
Loading...

Aston Villa have signed Brazilian midfielder Douglas Luiz from champions Manchester City for an undisclosed fee, the promoted Premier League club have said.

Villa did not give financial details but the BBC reported the deal for the 21-year-old was worth 15 million pounds ($18.66 million) which took their close-season spending past 100 million pounds for 10 new players.

"Douglas is an extremely talented young player with an outstanding pedigree who I am sure will fit nicely into our style and system of play," Villa boss Dean Smith said.

Luiz, who came through the ranks at hometown club Vasco da Gama, joined City in 2017 but never played for Pep Guardiola's side, spending the last two seasons on loan in Spain's Girona.

Villa, who are preparing for their first season back in the English top-flight since 2016, visit Tottenham Hotspur in their opening league fixture on August 10.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram