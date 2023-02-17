CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Reel Awards 2023Entertainment NewsInd vs AusTrending News
Home » News » Football » Aston Villa vs Arsenal Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Premier League Live Coverage on Live TV Online
1-MIN READ

Aston Villa vs Arsenal Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Premier League Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Trending Desk

Last Updated: February 17, 2023, 13:29 IST

Birmingham

Aston Villa vs Arsenal Live Streaming of Premier League Match: Here you can get all the details as to When, Where, and How you can watch the Premier League between Aston Villa and Arsenal Live Streaming

Aston Villa vs Arsenal Live Streaming of Premier League Match: Here you can get all the details as to When, Where, and How you can watch the Premier League between Aston Villa and Arsenal Live Streaming

Here you can get all the details as to When, Where, and How you can watch the Premier League between Aston Villa and Arsenal Live Streaming

Arsenal had to relinquish the top spot in Premier League standings after conceding a heartbreaking defeat at the hands of defending champions Manchester City. After securing a brilliant start to their Premier League campaign this season, the Gunners suddenly seem to have run out of steam. Mikel Arteta’s men have now dropped eight points in their last three Premier League matches. Arsenal will aim to reclaim the top spot as they are set to face Aston Villa on Saturday. The Premier League encounter between Aston Villa and Arsenal will take place at Villa Park. The London-based outfit currently have 51 points after playing 22 matches.

Aston Villa also had to suffer a 3-1 defeat in their last match against Manchester City. Unai Emery’s men are now placed in 11th position in the Premier League standings.

Ahead of Saturday’s Premier League match between Aston Villa and Arsenal; here is all you need to know:

What date Premier League match between Aston Villa and Arsenal will be played?

The Premier League match between Aston Villa and Arsenal will take place on February 18, Saturday.

Where will the Premier League match Aston Villa vs Arsenal be played?

The Premier League match between Aston Villa vs Arsenal will be played at the Villa Park.

What time will the Premier League match Aston Villa vs Arsenal begin?

The Premier League match between Aston Villa vs Arsenal will begin at 6:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Aston Villa vs Arsenal Premier League match?

Aston Villa vs Arsenal Premier League match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Aston Villa vs Arsenal Premier League match?

Aston Villa vs Arsenal Premier League match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

Aston Villa vs Arsenal Possible Starting XI:

Aston Villa Predicted Starting Line-up: Emiliano Martinez, Ashley Young, Ezri Konsa, Calum Chambers, Lucas Digne, Emiliano Buendia, Boubacar Kamara, Douglas Luiz, Jacob Ramsey, Leon Bailey, Ollie Watkins

Arsenal Predicted Starting Line-up: Aaron Ramsdale, Ben White, William Saliba, Gabriel, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Granit Xhaka, Jorginho, Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka, Edward Nketiah, Gabriel Martinelli

Read all the Latest Sports News here

Tags:
  1. arsenal
  2. Aston Villa
  3. Aston Villa vs Arsenal
  4. Premier League
first published:February 17, 2023, 13:29 IST
last updated:February 17, 2023, 13:29 IST
Read More