Aston Villa vs Liverpool Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch EPL 2021-22 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Liverpool’s title hopes suffered a big jolt as Jurgen Klopp’s men managed to collect just a point from their last match against Tottenham. Now, Liverpool will aim to keep the pressure on Manchester City by winning their next game against Aston Villa on Wednesday. The match is scheduled to be played at Villa Park.

Aston Villa will be hoping to extend their three-match unbeaten run when they face Liverpool. Aston Villa have bagged 43 points from 34 matches. Villa come into the fixture after claiming a terrific 1-3 victory against Burnley

Ahead of the EPL match between Aston Villa and Liverpool, here is all you need to know:

When will the EPL 2021-22 match between Aston Villa (AVL) and Liverpool (LIV) be played?

The EPL 2021-22 match between Aston Villa (AVL) and Liverpool (LIV) will take place on May 11 Wednesday.

Where will the EPL 2021-22 match Aston Villa (AVL) vs Liverpool (LIV) be played?

The match between Aston Villa (AVL) and Liverpool (LIV) will be played at Villa Park.

What time will the EPL 2021-22 match Aston Villa (AVL) vs Liverpool (LIV) begin?

The match between Aston Villa (AVL) vs Liverpool (LIV) will begin at 12:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Aston Villa (AVL) vs Liverpool (LIV) match?

Aston Villa (AVL) vs Liverpool (LIV) match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Aston Villa (AVL) vs Liverpool (LIV) match?

Aston Villa (AVL) vs Liverpool (LIV) match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Aston Villa (AVL) vs Liverpool (LIV) Possible Starting XI:

Aston Villa Predicted Starting Line-up: Emiliano Martinez, Matty Cash, Calum Chambers, Tyrone Mings, Lucas Digne, John McGinn, Tim Iroegbunam, Douglas Luiz, Philippe Coutinho, Danny Ings, Ollie Watkins

Liverpool Predicted Starting Line-up: Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Konstantinos Tsimikas, Naby Keita, Fabinho, Thiago, Sadio Mane, Diogo Jota, Mohamed Salah

