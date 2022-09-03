Aston Villa vs Manchester City Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Aston Villa vs Manchester City Premier League Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Aston Villa will take on Manchester City in a crucial match in the Premier League on September 3. Aston Villa will be looking to resurrect their flailing Premier League campaign when they host Manchester City on Saturday.

In their previous game, Steven Gerrard’s side was competitive against an in-form Arsenal. However, Aston Villa will be aiming to collect maximum points against Manchester City. Aston Villa will hope to capitalize on the strong home support and cause an upset. On the other hand, Manchester City is in imperious form.

Pep Guardiola and his boys will be looking to register a convincing win against Aston Villa. With a win at Villa Park, Manchester City can displace table-toppers Arsenal on the standings. Pundits are backing Haaland and Alvarez to continue their magnificent form against a weak Aston Villa.

Ahead of the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Manchester City, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the match between Aston Villa and Manchester City be played?

The Premier League match between Aston Villa and Manchester City will be played on September 3, Saturday.

Where will the match between Aston Villa and Manchester City be played?

The Premier League match between Aston Villa and Manchester City will be played at Villa Park in Birmingham.

What time will the match between Aston Villa and Manchester City begin?

The Premier League match between Aston Villa and Manchester City will begin at 10:00 pm IST, on September 3.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match between Aston Villa and Manchester City?

The Premier League match between Aston Villa and Manchester City will be telecast on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the match between Aston Villa and Manchester City?

The Premier League match between Aston Villa and Manchester City will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Predicted Line-up:

Aston Villa Predicted Line-up: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Digne; Luiz, Kamara, Ramsey; Bailey, Watkins, Buendia

Manchester City Predicted Starting Line-up: Ederson; Cancelo, Dias, Stones, Gomez; De Bruyne, Rodri, Gundogan; Mahrez, Haaland, Alvarez

