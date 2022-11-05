Aston Villa vs Manchester United Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch EPL 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Erik Ten Hag’s Manchester United will hope to maintain their winning run in the English Premier League when they travel to Villa Park on Sunday evening to clash against Aston Villa.

In their previous PL game, United got the better of West Ham thanks to the solitary goal from Marcus Rashford. Goalkeeper David De Gea came up big to keep the Hammers at bay and seal the three points for the side from Manchester.

On the other hand, Aston Villa come into the fixture after having suffered a heavy defeat to Newcastle, who routed the team from Birmingham 4-0 at St. James Park.

Villa will hope that new manager Unai Emery will be able to help the club head in the right direction after he recently signed on to replace Steven Gerrard as the head coach of the team.

Ahead of the English Premier League match between Manchester United and Aston Villa, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the EPL 2022-23 match between Manchester United and Aston Villa be played?

The EPL 2022-23 match between Manchester United and Aston Villa will take place on November 6, Sunday.

Where will the EPL 2022-23 match Manchester United vs Aston Villa be played?

The EPL match between Manchester United and Aston Villa will be played at Villa Park.

What time will the EPL 2022-23 match Manchester United vs Aston Villa begin?

The EPL match between Manchester United and Aston Villa will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Manchester United vs Aston Villa EPL match?

Manchester United vs Aston Villa EPL match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Manchester United vs Aston Villa EPL match?

Manchester United vs Aston Villa EPL match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

Manchester United vs Aston Villa Possible Starting XI:

Manchester United Predicted Starting Line-up: David De Gea, Diogo Dalot, Victor Nilsson Lindelof, Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw, Casemiro, Christian Eriksen, Antony, Bruno Fernandes, Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford

Aston Villa Predicted Starting Line-up: Emiliano Martinez, Matty Cash, Konsa, Tyron Mings, Ashley Young, John McGinn, Luiz, Aaron Ramsey, Buendia, Watkins, Phillipe Coutinho

