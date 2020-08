AT vs UFA Dream11 Team Prediction Russian Premier League, FC Arsenal Tula vs FC UFA Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

FC Arsenal Tula (AT) will lock horns with FC UFA (UFA) in their next scheduled fixture in the Russian Premier League. The match will be held on Friday, August 14 and will be played at Stadion Arsenal, Tula. Both teams have played only one match till now in which both of them have not been able to register their win.

The Russian Premier League, FC Arsenal Tula vs FC UFA will commence from 8:30 PM

AT's latest fixture against Grozny ended in a goalless draw. UFA, on the other hand, were defeated by Krasnodar by 0-3.

AT vs UFA Russian Premier League Dream11 Team for FC Arsenal Tula vs FC UFA

Russian Premier League AT vs UFA Dream 11 Prediction, FC Arsenal Tula vs FC UFA Captain: Bauer

Russian Premier League AT vs UFA Dream 11 Prediction, FC Arsenal Tula vs FC UFA Vice-Captain: Lutsenko

Russian Premier League AT vs UFA Dream 11 Prediction, FC Arsenal Tula vs FC UFA Goalkeeper: Shamov

Russian Premier League AT vs UFA Dream 11 Prediction, FC Arsenal Tula vs FC UFA Defenders: Bauer, Tabidze, Nedelcearu, Jokic

Russian Premier League AT vs UFA Dream 11 Prediction, FC Arsenal Tula vs FC UFA Midfielders: Khlusevich, Gorbatenko, Kings-Kangwa

Russian Premier League AT vs UFA Dream 11 Prediction, FC Arsenal Tula vs FC UFA strikers: Lesovoy, Lutsenko, Krotov

Russian Premier League AT vs UFA, FC Arsenal Tula probable lineup vs FC UFA: Shamov, Bauer, Khlusevich, Gorbatenko, Kings-Kangwa, Leosovoy, Lutsenko, Denisov, Aleksandr, Gia, Daniil, Robert

Russian Premier League AT vs UFA, FC UFA probable lineup vs FC Arsenal Tula: Tabidze, Nedelcearu, Jokic, Krotov, Belenov, Tabidze, Pavel, Ionut, Aliev, Golubev, Carp