ATA vs PSG Dream11 Team Prediction UEFA Europa League, Atlanta vs PSG Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Atlanta will play PSG in the UEFA Europa League quarter-finals on Wednesday, August 13. The UEFA Europa League 2019-20 Atlanta vs PSG game will be played at the Estadio Sport Lisboa e Benfica. Both sides will be eyeing to seal a berth in the semi-finals when they step into the turf.

The UEFA Europa League 2019-20 Atlanta vs PSG game will kick off at 12:30 am Indian Standard Time (IST).

UEFA Europa League, Atlanta vs Liverpool, ATA vs PSG Dream11 Tips and Predictions

PSG will be without their star player Angel di Maria due to suspension. Midfielder Marco Verratti and striker Mbappe are on the injury bench. As for Atalanta, they will miss their goalie Pierluigi Gollini.

UEFA Europa League ATA vs PSG Dream 11 Prediction, Atlanta vs PSG Captain: Neymar

UEFA Europa League ATA vs PSG Dream 11 Prediction, Atlanta vs PSG Vice-Captain: Navas

UEFA Europa League ATA vs PSG Dream 11 Prediction, Atlanta vs PSG Goalkeeper: Navas

UEFA Europa League ATA vs PSG Dream 11 Prediction, Atlanta vs PSG Defenders: Silva, Kimpembe, Bernat, Hateboer;

UEFA Europa League ATA vs PSG Dream 11 Prediction, Atlanta vs PSG Midfielders: Gueye, De Roon, Gosens;

UEFA Europa League ATA vs PSG Dream 11 Prediction, Atlanta vs PSG Strikers: Icardi, Neymar, Zapata

UEFA Europa League Atlanta possible starting lineup vs PSG: Sportiello, Toloi, Caldara, Djimsiti, Hateboer, De Roon, Freuler, Gosens, Gomez, Malinovskiy, Zapata

UEFA Europa League PSG possible starting lineup vs Atlanta: Navas, Kehrer, Silva, Kimpembe, Bernat, Gueye, Marquinhos, Herrera, Sarabia, Icardi, Neymar