FOOTBALL

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #RajasthanCrisis #BoardResults#CricketCoronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

ATA vs PSG Dream11 Team Prediction UEFA Europa League, Atlanta vs PSG Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Atalanta (Photo Credit: AP)

Atalanta (Photo Credit: AP)

ATA vs PSG Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / ATA vs PSG Dream11 Best Picks / ATA vs PSG Dream11 Captain / ATA vs PSG Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Football Tips and more

Share this:

Atlanta will play PSG in the UEFA Europa League quarter-finals on Wednesday, August 13. The UEFA Europa League 2019-20 Atlanta vs PSG game will be played at the Estadio Sport Lisboa e Benfica. Both sides will be eyeing to seal a berth in the semi-finals when they step into the turf.

The UEFA Europa League 2019-20 Atlanta vs PSG game will kick off at 12:30 am Indian Standard Time (IST).

UEFA Europa League, Atlanta vs Liverpool, ATA vs PSG Dream11 Tips and Predictions

PSG will be without their star player Angel di Maria due to suspension. Midfielder Marco Verratti and striker Mbappe are on the injury bench. As for Atalanta, they will miss their goalie Pierluigi Gollini.

UEFA Europa League ATA vs PSG Dream 11 Prediction, Atlanta vs PSG Captain: Neymar

UEFA Europa League ATA vs PSG Dream 11 Prediction, Atlanta vs PSG Vice-Captain: Navas

UEFA Europa League ATA vs PSG Dream 11 Prediction, Atlanta vs PSG Goalkeeper: Navas

UEFA Europa League ATA vs PSG Dream 11 Prediction, Atlanta vs PSG Defenders: Silva, Kimpembe, Bernat, Hateboer;

UEFA Europa League ATA vs PSG Dream 11 Prediction, Atlanta vs PSG Midfielders: Gueye, De Roon, Gosens;

UEFA Europa League ATA vs PSG Dream 11 Prediction, Atlanta vs PSG Strikers: Icardi, Neymar, Zapata

UEFA Europa League Atlanta possible starting lineup vs PSG: Sportiello, Toloi, Caldara, Djimsiti, Hateboer, De Roon, Freuler, Gosens, Gomez, Malinovskiy, Zapata

UEFA Europa League PSG possible starting lineup vs Atlanta: Navas, Kehrer, Silva, Kimpembe, Bernat, Gueye, Marquinhos, Herrera, Sarabia, Icardi, Neymar

Loading