Atalanta Defeat Parma Ahead of Serie A Clash Against Inter Milan

Atalanta boosted its hopes of finishing second in Serie A as it came from behind to win 2-1 at Parma on Tuesday in the penultimate round of the season.

Ruslan Malinovskyi and Alejandro Papu Gomez scored in the second half after former Atalanta midfielder Dejan Kulusevski had given Parma the lead.

Atalanta moved two points above Inter, which hosts Napoli later. Inter visits Atalanta in its last match on Saturday.

Lazio is only a point further back. It hosts already-relegated Brescia on Wednesday before ending its season at Napoli.

Juventus clinched a record-extending ninth successive Serie A title on Sunday but high-scoring Atalanta was targeting second spot and aiming to reach 100 league goals this season.

However, it was a lackluster start from the visitors and Kulusevski fired Parma in front two minutes from halftime, following a through-ball from Gervinho. The 20-year-old had earlier hit the post.

Kulusevski made only three substitute appearances for Atalanta before moving to Parma on loan last year. The Sweden international impressed so much that Juventus signed him in January but loaned him back to Parma for the rest of the season.

Atalanta was unbeaten since the restart of Serie A and it leveled in the 70th minute with a free kick from Malinovskyi.

Gomez scored what was to prove the winner six minutes from time, nutmegging Jasmin Kurti and driving into the bottom left corner. It was the Atalanta captains first goal since the two sides met in January.

It was a frantic final few minutes that included Atalanta defender Hans Hateboer clearing a shot off the line.