Atalanta vs Lazio Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s Serie A 2021-22 match between Atalanta vs Lazio: Atalanta is currently at 5th place in the Serie A points table with an impressive performance this season. In their last game, they beat Sampdoria with a victory margin of 3 goals to 1 and will look to continue their good run in the game against Lazio.

Lazio might have been still recovering from their stunning loss to Fiorentina in the last game but will stand a good chance of turning it around the La Dea. The Biancocelesti are placed just behind Atalanta at 6, and have a better head-to-head record.

The match between Atalanta and Lazio will kick off at 6:30 pm (IST) on Saturday.

Atalanta vs Lazio: Team News, Injury Update

Matteo Pessina, Berat Djimsiti, Hans Hateboer, and Robin Gosens will be missing this fixture because of injury. Due to the booking he received in the last game versus Sampdoria, Jose Luis Palomino is suspended for this match.

Lazio has a full-strength side for this game with no injuries reported except for Mattia Zaccagni, who is serving a suspension and hence, is ruled out of this encounter.

Atalanta vs Lazio Telecast

The Serie A 2021-22 match between Atalanta and Lazio will be telecasted on MTV.

Atalanta vs Lazio Streaming

The match between Serie A match between Atalanta vs Lazio is available to be streamed live on Voot App and Jio TV App.

Atalanta vs Lazio Details

The match between Atalanta vs Lazio will be played on Monday, October 30, at Gewiss Stadium. The game between Atalanta vs Lazio will start at 6:30 pm (IST).

Atalanta vs Lazio Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Sergej Milinkovic-Savic

Vice-Captain: Felipe Anderson

Atalanta vs Lazio Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Juan Musso

Defenders: Davide Zappacosta, Merih Demiral, Elseid Hysaj

Midfielders: Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Felipe Anderson, Mario Pasalic, Luis Alberto, Teun Koopmeiners

Strikers: Duvan Zapata, Pedro

Atalanta vs Lazio probable XI:

Atalanta Predicted Starting Line-up: Juan Musso, Marten de Roon, Matteo Lovato, Merih Demiral, Joakim Maehle, Teun Koopmeiners, Remo Freuler, Davide Zappacosta, Josip Ilicic, Mario Pasalic, Duvan Zapata

Lazio Predicted Starting Line-up: Pepe Reina, Elseid Hysaj, Francesco Acerbi, Patric, Adam Marusic, Lucas Leiva, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Luis Alberto, Felipe Anderson, Pedro, Ciro Immobile

