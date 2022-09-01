Atalanta vs Torino Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Serie A 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Atalanta BC will host Torino at the Gewiss Stadium in a Serie A encounter. Both teams have had similar starts to the current season, accumulating seven points from their first three league games.

Following a 1-1 draw with Scudetto champions AC Milan, Atalanta returned to winning ways with a 1-0 triumph away at Hellas Verona last weekend.

Meanwhile, Torino earned all three points against newly promoted Monza and Cremonese, defeating both clubs 2-1 away from home.

Both sides will look to continue their winning ways when they clash in the enthralling encounter.

Ahead of Friday’s Serie A match between Atalanta and Torino; here is all you need to know:

The Serie A 2022-23 match between Atalanta and Torino will take place on September 2, Friday.

The match between Atalanta and Torino will be played at the Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo, Italy.

The match between Atalanta and Torino will begin at 12:15 am IST.

Atalanta vs Torino match will be televised on Sports 18 channel in India.

Atalanta vs Torino Serie A 2022-23 match is available to be streamed live on the Voot app.

Atalanta vs Torino Possible Starting XI:

Atalanta Predicted Starting Line-up: Musso(Gk), Okoli, Demiral, Toloi, Hateboer, De Roon, Koopmeiners, Maehle, Malinovskyi, Lookman, Zapata

Torino predicted Possible Starting XI: Milinkovic-Savic (Gk), Schuurs, Buongiorno, Rodriguez, Singo, Ricci, Linetty, Aina; Radonjic, Vlasic, Sanabria

