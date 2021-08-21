ATH vs FCB Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s La Liga match between Athletic Club FC and FC Barcelona FC: Athletic Club host Barcelona in a La Liga encounter this weekend. Barcelona who are still coping with the loss of Lionel Messi registered an emphatic 4-2 win against Real Sociedad. The Athletic Club vs Barcelona encounter will be played on Sunday, August 22, at Athletic’s homeground San Mames Barria in Bilbao. The game will begin at 1:30 am (IST).

The two teams are known for their rivalry. Barcelona beat Athletic Club 4-0 to win the Copa del Rey last season and the hosts will look for some revenge in this match.

Marcelino Garcia’s Athletic Club drew with Elche in their first match. While Ronald Koeman’s side were impressive especially with the trio of Martin Braithwaite, Memphis Depay, and Antoine Greizmann upfront. However, plenty of work still needs to be done defensively for Barcelona.

ATH vs FCB Telecast

The La Liga matches will be telecasted on MTV.

ATH vs FCB Live Streaming

The match between ATH vs FCB is available to be streamed live on Voot Select.

ATH vs FCB Match Details

The match between ATH vs FCB will be played on Sunday, August 22, at San Mames Barria, Bilbao. The game will start at 1:30 am (IST).

ATH vs FCB Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Gerard Pique

Vice-Captain: Sergio Busquets

ATH vs FCB Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Neto

Defenders: Jordi Alba, Gerard Pique, Yeray Alvarez, Mikel Balenziaga.

Midfielders: Pedri, Sergio Busquets, Raul Garcia

Strikers: Inaki Williams, Memphis Depay, Antoine Griezmann

Athletic Club FC vs FC Barcelona FC probable XI:

Athletic Club Predicted Starting line-up: Julen Agirrezabala (GK), Inigo Lekue, Yeray Alvarez, Inigo Martinez, Mikel Balenziaga, Dani Garcia, Unai Vencedor, Alex Berenguer, Raul Garcia, Iker Muniain, Inaki Williams

FC Barcelona Predicted Starting line-up: Neto (GK), Jordi Alba, Gerard Pique, Eric Garcia, Sergino Dest, Frenkie de Jong, Sergio Busquets, Pedri, Memphis Depay, Martin Braithwaite, Antoine Griezmann.

