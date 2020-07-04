ATH vs RM Dream11 Team Prediction La Liga 2019-20, Athletic Club vs Real Madrid - Playing XI, Football

Table-toppers Real Madrid will look to take their lead to seven points when they travel to San Mames to face Athletic Bilbao on Sunday, July 5. Real Madrid are four points clear of second-placed Barcelona, who have earned 71 points from 33 games. Real Madrid, in their last outing, extended their winning run with a 1-0 win over Getafe. Meanwhile, European hopefuls Athletic Club defeated Valencia 2-0. Athletic Club will look to close their gap with Getafe to earn themselves a spot in the next season of European football. Right now, Athletic Club stands eighth with 48 points. The La Liga 2019-20 Athletic Bilbao vs Real Madrid will kick off at 5:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).

La Liga 2019-20 Athletic Club vs Real Madrid: ATH vs RM Dream11 Team Prediction, Team News

Apart from midfielder Benat’s absence, the hosts have no fresh injuries to look into ahead of the game night.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid might see Eden Hazard play from the starting whistle. Whereas defender Raphael Varane might miss the game due to head injury.

La Liga 2019-20 ATH vs RM, Athletic Club vs Real Madrid Dream11 Captain: Eden Hazard

La Liga 2019-20 ATH vs RM, Athletic Club vs Real Madrid Dream11 Vice-Captain: Benzema

La Liga 2019-20 ATH vs RM, Athletic Club vs Real Madrid Dream11 Goalkeeper: Courtois

La Liga 2019-20 ATH vs RM, Athletic Club vs Real Madrid Dream11 Defender: Carvajal, Varane, Ramos, Yuri

La Liga 2019-20 ATH vs RM, Athletic Club vs Real Madrid Dream11 Midfielder: Muniain, Kroos, Cordoba

La Liga 2019-20 ATH vs RM, Athletic Club vs Real Madrid Dream11 Striker: Hazard, Benzema, Williams

Athletic Club possible starting lineup: Simon; Capa, Yeray, Martinez, Yuri; Lopez, D Garcia; Muniain, R Garcia, Cordoba; Williams

Real Madrid possible starting lineup: Courtois; Carvajal, Varane, Ramos, Mendy; Kroos, Casemiro, Valverde; Hazard, Benzema, Isco