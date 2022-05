ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bashundhara Kings Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch AFC Cup 2022 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

After suffering a humiliating 4-2 defeat against I-League champions Gokulam Kerala, the Kolkata giants ATK Mohun Bagan will be determined to secure their first win of the AFC Cup 2022 when they will be taking on Bangladesh’s Bashundhara Kings on Saturday. The match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Bashundhara Kings will be played at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, in Kolkata.

Bashundhara Kings, on the other hand, kicked off their AFC Cup 2022 campaign on a winning note as they clinched 1-0 triumph against Maziya S&RC, in their last encounter.

Defence will be a major point of concern for ATK Mohun Bagan coach Juan Ferrando as he will not have his two first-choice centre-backs- Sandesh Jhingan and Tiri- against Bashundhara Kings.

ATK Mohun Bagan’s Spanish central defender Tiri suffered a knee injury during their AFC Cup fixture against Gokulam Kerala.

Ahead of today's AFC Cup 2022 match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Bashundhara Kings; here is all you need to know:

What date AFC Cup 2022 match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Bashundhara Kings will be played?



Where will the AFC Cup 2022 match ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bashundhara Kings be played?



What time will the AFC Cup 2022 match ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bashundhara Kings begin?



Which TV channels will broadcast ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bashundhara Kings match?

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bashundhara Kings match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bashundhara Kings match?

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bashundhara Kings match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

ATK Mohun Bagan and Bashundhara Kings Possible Starting XI:

ATK Mohun Bagan Predicted Starting Line-up: Amrinder Singh, Pritam Kotal, Ashutosh Mehta, Prabir Das, Subhasish Bose, Lenny Rodrigues, Liston Colaco, Roy Krishna, Joni Kauko, Manvir Singh, David Williams

Bashundhara Kings Predicted Starting Line-up: Anisur Rahman Zico, Tariq Kazi, Bishwanath Ghosh, Khaled Shafiei, Yeasin Arafat, Masuk Mia Jony, Sohel Rana, Mohammad Ibrahim, Miguel Figueira, Robinho, Nuha marong

