ATK Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Starting XIs for ATK Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC, Indian Super League 2022, October 10

ATK Mohun Bagan will play against Chennaiyin FC in Match 4 of the Indian Super League on October 10. Both the teams will want to make a winning start to their campaigns. ATK Mohun Bagan finished at the third position on the standings last year. They would want to improve on that result and lift the trophy this year. ATK Mohun Bagan has the team to go all the way. The likes of Liston Colaco and Manvir Singh are known for their goal-scoring prowess and ATK Mohun Bagan will rely on them heavily.

Chennaiyin FC have their task cut out. Defeating ATK Mohun Bagan in front of the boisterous crowd at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan will be a huge task. Chennaiyin FC will hope that Fallou Diagne and Anirudh Thapa rise to the occasion on Monday. Jobby Justin and Petar Sliskovic are expected to feature in Chennaiyin FC’s starting XI.

Ahead of the Indian Super League match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Chennaiyin FC, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Indian Super League match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Chennaiyin FC be played?

The Indian Super League match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Chennaiyin FC will be played on October 10, Monday.

Where will the Indian Super League match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Chennaiyin FC be played?

The Indian Super League match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Chennaiyin FC will be played at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.

What time will the Indian Super League match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Chennaiyin FC begin?

The Indian Super League match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Chennaiyin FC will begin at 7:30 pm IST, on October 10.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Indian Super League match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Chennaiyin FC?

The Indian Super League match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Chennaiyin FC will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Indian Super League match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Chennaiyin FC?

The Indian Super League match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Chennaiyin FC will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV.

ATKMB vs CFC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Anirudh Thapa

Vice-Captain: Manvir Singh

Suggested Playing XI for ATKMB vs CFC Dream11 Fantasy Team:

GK: Vishal Kaith

DEF: Pritam Kotal, Florentin Pogba, Fallou Diagne

MID: Ashique Kuruniyan, Hugo Boumous, Anirudh Thapa, Dimitri Petratos

ST: Manvir Singh, Jobby Justin, Petar Sliskovic

ATK Mohun Bagan Probable Starting Line-up: Vishal Kaith, Pritam Kotal, Florentin Pogba, Subhasish Bose, Ashique Kuruniyan, Hugo Boumous, Carl McHugh, Dimitri Petratos, Liston Colaco, Manvir Singh, Kiyan Nassiri Giri

Chennaiyin FC Probable Starting Line-up: Debjit Majumder, Fallou Diagne, Mohammad Dhot, Ajith Kumar, Narayan Das, Anirudh Thapa, Edwin Vanspaul, Ninthoinganba Meetei, Alexander Jesuraj, Jobby Justin, Petar Sliskovic

Read all the Latest Sports News and Breaking News here