ATK Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch ISL 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

The Indian Super League is back and the biggest clubs in the nation will be in action. The Chennaiyin FC will travel to the iconic Salt Lake Stadium on Monday to clash against ATK Mohun Bagan.

The two-time ISL champions Chennaiyin FC has had a slew of disappointing seasons and have struggled to churn out results. With new manager Thomas Brdaric at the helm of things, the Chennai side will feel optimistic heading into the fresh season. However, their performance in the recently concluded Durand Cup had nothing to boast about. Rafael Crivellaro and his men will be looking to start their ISL campaign with a win.

Juan Fernando’s ATK Mohun Bagan was the only side to qualify for the playoffs in the previous two seasons, although they failed to win the title on both occasions.

Though they did not do well in the Durand Cup, hopes are high that the Mariners will begin their season on a positive note. In-form striker Liston Colaco will lead the Mariner’s attack and will be eying to find the net on Monday.

Ahead of the ISL match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Chennaiyin FC, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the ISL 2022-23 match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Chennaiyin FC be played?

The ISL 2022-23 match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Chennaiyin FC will take place on October 10, Monday.

Where will the ISL 2022-23 match ATK Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC be played?

The ISL match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Chennaiyin FC will be played at Salt Lake Stadium.

What time will the ISL 2022-23 match ATK Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC begin?

The ISL match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Chennaiyin FC will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast ATK Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC ISL match?

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC ISL match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the ATK Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC ISL match?

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC ISL match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC Possible Starting XI:

ATK Mohun Bagan Predicted Starting Line-up: Vishal Kaith, Brendan Hamill, Pritam Kotal, Subhasish Bose, Asish Rai, Ashique Kuruiyan, Carl McHugh, Joni Kauko, Manvir Singh, Dimitrios Petratos, Liston Colaco

Chennaiyin FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Debjit Majumder, Edwin Sydney Vanspaul, Fallou Diagne, Sajid Dhot, Narayan Das, Anirudh Thapa, Julius Duker, Vincy Baretto, Rafael Crivellaro, Ninthoinganba Meetei, and Petar Sliskovic

