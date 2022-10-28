The first Kolkata derby of the new season is set to be played on Saturday. The high-voltage match between ATK Mohun Bagan and East Bengal FC will take place at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.

Both the Kolkata giants will be hoping to carry forward the winning momentum and clinch a much-coveted victory in the electrifying derby match. ATK Mohun Bagan, come into the fixture, after thrashing Kerala Blasters FC 2-5, in their last Indian Super League encounter. With three points from two matches, Juan Ferrando’s men are currently placed in seventh position.

Meanwhile, the Red and Gold brigade scripted their first victory of the Indian Super League season in the last match against NorthEast United FC. East Bengal registered a convincing 1-3 win in the game to gain a much-needed confidence ahead of the prestigious derby match.

Ahead of Saturday’s ISL match between ATK Mohun Bagan and East Bengal FC; here is all you need to know:

What date ISL 2022-23 match between ATK Mohun Bagan and East Bengal FC will be played?

The ISL 2022-23 match between ATK Mohun Bagan and East Bengal FC will take place on October 29, Saturday.

Where will the ISL 2022-23 match ATK Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal FC be played?

The ISL match between ATK Mohun Bagan and East Bengal FC will be played at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.

What time will the ISL 2022-23 match ATK Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal FC begin?

The ISL match between ATK Mohun Bagan and East Bengal FC will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast ATK Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal FC ISL match?

ATK Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal FC ISL match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the ATK Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal FC ISL match?

ATK Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal FC ISL match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal Possible Starting XI:

ATK Mohun Bagan Predicted Starting Line-up: Vishal Kaith, Asish Rai, Pritam Kotal, Brendan Hamill, Deepak Tangri, Joni Kauko, Ashique Kuruniyan, Hugo Boumous, Manvir Singh, Dimitri Petratos, Liston Colaco

East Bengal FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Kamaljit Singh, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Ivan Gonzalez, Sarthak Golui, Lalchungnunga, Souvik Chakrabarti, Alex Lima, Sumeet Passi, Charis Kyriakou, Suhair Vadakkepeedika, Cleiton Silva

