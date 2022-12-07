ATK Mohun Bagan vs Jamshedpur Live Streaming ISL: When and Where to Watch Indian Super League Match Live Online And on TV

ATK Mohun Bagan will host Jamshedpur in an Indian Super League fixture on December 8. Both the teams are coming into this match with different mindsets. While Juan Ferrando’s men will be aiming to collect maximum points to climb to the third position on the table, Jamshedpur will be desperate to end their losing streak and salvage their ISL campaign.

Jamshedpur will take heart from the fact that they defeated ATK Mohun Bagan to win the League Winners’ Shield last season. However, they are not playing at that high level anymore and are now a shadow of the team that had defeated Mohun Bagan. The Mariners are a formidable team on their home turf and will be hard to beat in front of a boisterous crowd at Kolkata’s Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan.

Ahead of the Indian Super League match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Jamshedpur, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Indian Super League match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Jamshedpur be played?

The Indian Super League match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Jamshedpur will be played on December 8.

Where will the Indian Super League match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Jamshedpur be played?

The Indian Super League match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Jamshedpur will be played at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.

What time will the Indian Super League match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Jamshedpur begin?

The Indian Super League match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Jamshedpur will begin at 7:30 pm IST, on December 8.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Indian Super League match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Jamshedpur?

The Indian Super League match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Jamshedpur will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Indian Super League match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Jamshedpur?

The Indian Super League match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Jamshedpur will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV.

ATK Mohun Bagan Probable Starting XI: Vishal Kaith (GK), Brendan Hamill, Pritam Kotal, Asish Rai, Deepak Tangri, Subhasish Bose, Hugo Boumous, Dimitri Petratos, Liston Colaco, Manvir Singh, Carl McHugh

Jamshedpur Probable Starting XI: Rehenesh TP (GK), Laldinliana Renthlei, Peter Hartley, Eli Sabia, Ricky Lallawmawma, Ritwik Das, Jitendra Singh, Wellington Priori, Boris Singh, Germanpreet Singh, Daniel Chukwu

