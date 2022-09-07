ATK Mohun Bagan vs Kuala Lumpur City FC Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch AFC Cup 2022 Live Coverage

The heavyweights from Kolkata ATK Mohun Bagan are back in action in the AFC Cup where they will clash against the Malaysian side Kuala Lumpur City FC. The inter-Zonal semi-final match is slated for September 7 and is set to take place at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

After suffering a hard-fought defeat in last year’s AFC Cup Inter-Zonal semi-final against FC Nasaf, Bagan have a shot at retribution after putting in strong performances in both the qualification and group stages. However, the Mariners haven’t been at their best in the Durand Cup and they’ll have to step up their game a few notches on the night. Liston Colaco will lead the attack for the Green and Maroons and will be hoping to get on the score sheet in the all-important semi-final clash.

Kuala Lumpur City FC, a two-time Malaysian League champion, advanced to the semi-finals after upsetting Indonesian club PSM Makassar in the ASEAN Zonal Final. They have some quality players like Paulo Josue and Giancarlo Gallifuoco in their line-up and will be eager to dig in a win against their strong opponents.

ATK Mohun Bagan looks like slight favourites on paper but the Malaysian club have punched way above their weight to reach the semi-finals and have the firepower to cause another upset in the AFC Cup.

Ahead of Thursday’s UCL match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Kuala Lumpur City FC; here is all you need to know:

What date AFC Cup 2022 match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Kuala Lumpur City FC will be played?

The AFC Cup 2022 match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Kuala Lumpur City FC will take place on September 7, Wednesday.

Where will the AFC Cup 2022 match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Kuala Lumpur City FC be played?

The UCL match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Kuala Lumpur City FC will be played at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata, West Bengal.

What time will the AFC Cup 2022 match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Kuala Lumpur City FC begin?

The UCL match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Kuala Lumpur City FC will begin at 7:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast ATK Mohun Bagan and Kuala Lumpur City FC match?

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Kuala Lumpur City FC UCL match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the ATK Mohun Bagan and Kuala Lumpur City FC EPL match?

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Kuala Lumpur City FC UCL match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar and JioTV app and website.

ATK Mohun Bagan and Kuala Lumpur City FC Possible Starting XI:

ATK Mohun Bagan Predicted Starting Line-up: Vishal Kaith (GK), Florentin Pogba, Asish Rai, Pritam Kotal, Subhasish Bose, Deepak Tangri, Joni Kauko, Manvir Singh, Hugo Boumous, Dimitri Petratos, Liston Colaco,

Kuala Lumpur City FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Azir Ghani (GK), Irfan Zakaria, Dan Lambert, Zhafri Yahya, Kamal Azizi, Giancarlo Gallifuoco, Akram Mahinan, Romel Morales, Jordan Mintah, Ryan Lambert, Paulo Josue

