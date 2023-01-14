ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch ISL 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

League leaders Mumbai City FC will be aiming to extend their sensational unbeaten run to 14 matches when they face Kolkata giants ATK Mohun Bagan on Saturday.

Mumbai City FC registered a convincing 4-0 win over Kerala Blasters FC in their last outing. Striker Jorge Diaz had scored a brace to clinch full three points for the Islanders. Des Buckingham’s men have till now bagged 33 points from 13 matches in this season’s Indian Super League.

ATK Mohun Bagan, on the other hand, were last seen in action back in December and in that contest, the Green and Maroon brigade claimed a 2-1 win over FC Goa.

Ahead of the ISL match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Mumbai City FC, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the ISL 2022-23 match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Mumbai City FC be played?

The ISL 2022-23 match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Mumbai City FC will take place on January 14, Saturday.

Where will the ISL 2022-23 match ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC be played?

The ISL match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Mumbai City FC will be played at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.

At what time will the ISL 2022-23 match ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC begin?

The ISL match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Mumbai City FC will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC ISL match?

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC ISL match?

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC Possible Starting XI:

ATK Mohun Bagan Predicted Starting Line-up: Vishal Kaith, Pritam Kotal, Brendan Hamill, Asish Rai, Subhasish Bose, Lenny Rodrigues, Pronay Halder, Carl McHugh, Ashique Kuruniyan, Liston Colaco, Dimitri Petratos

Mumbai City FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Phurba Lachenpa, Rahul Bheke, Mehtab Singh, Rostyn Griffiths, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Ahmed Jahouh, Lalengmawia Ralte, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Greg Stewart, Bipin Singh, Jorge Diaz

