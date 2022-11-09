ATK Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United Indian Super League Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch ATK Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United Live?

ATK Mohun Bagan will host NorthEast United for an Indian Super League match on November 10.

ATK Mohun Bagan played out a 2-2 draw against Mumbai City in their last match. However, they would want to collect maximum points against a weak NorthEast United side. The visitors are yet to pick up a win this season and will be under pressure in front of a boisterous crowd at the iconic Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan.

NorthEast United were routed by Kerala Blasters 3-0 in their last game. ATK Mohun Bagan will hope that they can produce a similar result when they take on NorthEast United. Joni Kauko and Carl McHugh found the back of the net in Mumbai and will be the key players for the hosts on Thursday as well.

Ahead of the Indian Super League match between ATK Mohun Bagan and NorthEast United, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Indian Super League match between ATK Mohun Bagan and NorthEast United be played?

The Indian Super League match between ATK Mohun Bagan and NorthEast United will be played on November 10, Thursday.

Where will the Indian Super League match between ATK Mohun Bagan and NorthEast United be played?

The Indian Super League match between ATK Mohun Bagan and NorthEast United will be played at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.

What time will the Indian Super League match between ATK Mohun Bagan and NorthEast United begin?

The Indian Super League match between ATK Mohun Bagan and NorthEast United will begin at 7:30 pm IST, on November 10.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Indian Super League match between ATK Mohun Bagan and NorthEast United?

The Indian Super League match between ATK Mohun Bagan and NorthEast United will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Indian Super League match between ATK Mohun Bagan and NorthEast United?

The Indian Super League match between ATK Mohun Bagan and NorthEast United will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV.

Probable Starting XI:

ATK Mohun Bagan Probable Starting XI: Vishal Kaith (GK), Brendan Hamill, Pritam Kotal, Asish Rai, Deepak Tangri, Subhasish Bose, Hugo Boumous, Dimitri Petratos, Liston Colaco, Manvir Singh, Joni Kauko

NorthEast United Probable Starting XI: Arindam Bhattacharya (GK), Michael Jakobsen, Gurjinder Kumar, Mohamed Irshad, Aaron Evans, Jon Gaztanaga, Emanuel Lalchhanchhuaha, Imran Khan; Emil Benny, Matt Derbyshire, Jithin MS

