ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Starting XIs for ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC, Indian Super League 2022-23, March 4

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Starting XIs for ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC: ATK Mohun Bagan and Odisha will clash in the high-stakes Knockout 2 of the ongoing Indian Super League on March 4.

Juan Ferrando’s side is coming into this match after registering a convincing 2-0 win over East Bengal. Besides, the Mariners have been brilliant throughout the tournament and appear to be the stronger team than Odisha.

ATK Mohun Bagan are peaking at the right time and will be the overwhelming favourites on Saturday. On the other hand, Odisha will know that their hosts are literally invincible at home. Odisha will have to play flawless football if they are to compete against this ATK Mohun Bagan side.

ALSO READ| Gunmen Attack Rosario Supermarket Owned by Lionel Messi’s Wife’s Family, Leave Threat Note

Ahead of the Indian Super League match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Odisha, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Indian Super League match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Odisha be played?

The Indian Super League match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Odisha will be played on March 4.

Where will the Indian Super League match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Odisha be played?

The Indian Super League match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Odisha will be played at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.

What time will the Indian Super League match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Odisha begin?

The Indian Super League match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Odisha will begin at 7:30 pm IST, on March 4.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Indian Super League match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Odisha?

The Indian Super League match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Odisha will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Indian Super League match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Odisha?

The Indian Super League match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Odisha will be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Dimitri Petratos

Vice-Captain: Nandhakumar Sekar

Suggested Playing XI for ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha Dream11 Fantasy Team:

GK: Vishal Kaith

DEF: Subhasish Bose, Asish Rai, Carlos Javier, Sahil Panwar

MID: Hugo Boumous, Nandhakumar Sekar, Saul Crespo Prieto

ST: Diego Mauricio, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Dimitri Petratos

ATK Mohun Bagan Probable Starting Line-up: Vishal Kaith, Brendan Hamill, Pritam Kotal, Asish Rai, Ashique Kuruniyan, Subhasish Bose, Hugo Boumous, Dimitri Petratos, Liston Colaco, Manvir Singh, Carl McHugh

Odisha ProbableStarting Line-up: Amrinder Singh, Narender Gahlot, Carlos Javier, Sahil Panwar, Thoiba Singh, Victor Rodriguez, Raynier Fernandes, Saul Crespo Prieto, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Diego Mauricio, Nandhakumar Sekar

Read all the Latest Sports News here