ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Indian Super League 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC Live Streaming: Odisha FC will be playing in their first-ever playoff fixture when they take the field against ATK Mohun Bagan in the Indian Super League on Saturday.

The second knockout game between ATK Mohun Bagan and Odisha FC will be played at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata. FC Goa’s defeat against Bengaluru FC was enough for Odisha FC to reach the knockout stage this season.

Josep Gombau’s finished the league stage at the sixth spot with 30 points to their name. The Juggernauts will now be relying a lot on their prolific striker Diego Mauricio to get the better of the mighty Green and Maroon brigade on Saturday.

The Brazilian is the current highest goal-scorer of this season’s Indian Super League.

ATK Mohun Bagan, on the other hand, will look to make full use of the home advantage to advance to the last four.

Ahead of Saturday’s Indian Super League match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Odisha FC; here is all you need to know:

What date Indian Super League 2022-23 match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Odisha FC will be played?

The Indian Super League knockout match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Odisha FC will take place on March 4, Saturday.

Where will the Indian Super League match ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC be played?

The match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Odisha FC will be played at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.

What time will the Indian Super League match ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC begin?

The match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Odisha FC will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC match?

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC match?

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC Possible Starting XI:

ATK Mohun Bagan Predicted Starting Line-up: Vishal Kaith, Asish Rai, Pritam Kotal, Brendan Hamill, Subhasish Bose, Carl McHugh, Glan Martins, Hugo Boumous, Ashique Kuruniyan, Manvir Singh, Dimtri Petratos

Odisha FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Amrinder Singh, Shubham Sarangi, Narender Gahlot, Carlos Delgado, Sahil Panwar, Saul Crespo, Thoiba Singh, Nandhakumar Sekar, Isak Vanlalruatfela, Pedro Martin, Diego Mauricio

