ATK Mohun Bagan's Hugo Boumous Becomes First ISL Player to Feature in FIFA 22 Team of the Week

ATK Mohun Bagan’s French midfield superstar, Hugo Boumous, has become the first Indian Super League player to feature in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team, Team of the week. The ATKMB number 10 has been influential in Kolkata’s giant’s performance in the league so far. In the eight matches that the midfielder has played, he has five goals and two assists to his name.

Boumous is part of FUT Team of the Week, which also features the likes of Karim Benzema, Romelu Lukaku, Achraf Hakimi, to name a few.

The best from the week that was: #TOTW 15 is now live in #FUT. #FIFA22 pic.twitter.com/KmmuJTzKKQ— EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) December 29, 2021

ATK Mohun Bagan took to social media to highlight the achievement of one of its most influential players.

Big up for Hugo Boumous who became the first ever player from Hero ISL to feature in FIFA 22 Team of the Week 🔥💚♥️#ATKMohunBagan #JoyMohunBagan #AmraSobujMaroon #HeroISL #FIFA22 #TOTW #FUT pic.twitter.com/Grq2y43QsN— ATK Mohun Bagan FC (@atkmohunbaganfc) December 30, 2021

FIFA Ultimate Team is one the most popular game mode of EA Sports’ FIFA, a hugely successful virtual football series initially added to the game back in 2009. It releases a new set of boost cards every week, and in this week’s cards, Hugo Boumous finds himself.

The Team of the Week card are made based on a player’s real-life football performance. Footballers receive their boosted player items in the game based on their strong performances in real life.

This week’s highest-rated player in FUT Team of the Week is Real Madrid and France forward Karim Benzema, with 91 ratings. TOTW 15 is stacked across both offence and defence with excellent cards at both ends.

Here’s the complete list of players who have featured in FIFA Ultimate Team, Team of the Week:

Ryan Loft ST 72

Sorba Thomas RWB 74

Rasmus Nicolaisen CB 75

Knowledge Musona CAM 78

Hugo Boumous CAM 78

Emiliano Viviano GK 79

Daniel Munoz RB 81

Dan Burn CB 81

Justin Kluivert LM 81

Orkun Kokcu CM 81

Boulaye Dia ST 81

Antony RW 82

Alban Lafont GK 84

Federico Bernadeschi RW 84

Edin Visca RM 84

James Ward-Prowse CM 84

Denzel Dumfries RWB 84

Frank Kessie CAM 86

Bukayo Saka RM 86

Achraf Hakimi RB 86

Aymeric Laporte CB 87

Romelu Lukaku ST 89

Karim Benzema CF 91

