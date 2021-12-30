ATK Mohun Bagan's Hugo Boumous Becomes First ISL Player to Feature in FIFA 22 Team of the Week

ATK Mohun Bagan’s French midfield superstar, Hugo Boumous, has become the first Indian Super League player to feature in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team, Team of the week. The ATKMB number 10 has been influential in Kolkata’s giant’s performance in the league so far. In the eight matches that the midfielder has played, he has five goals and two assists to his name.
Boumous is part of FUT Team of the Week, which also features the likes of Karim Benzema, Romelu Lukaku, Achraf Hakimi, to name a few.
The best from the week that was: #TOTW 15 is now live in #FUT. #FIFA22 pic.twitter.com/KmmuJTzKKQ— EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) December 29, 2021
ATK Mohun Bagan took to social media to highlight the achievement of one of its most influential players.
Big up for Hugo Boumous who became the first ever player from Hero ISL to feature in FIFA 22 Team of the Week 🔥💚♥️#ATKMohunBagan #JoyMohunBagan #AmraSobujMaroon #HeroISL #FIFA22 #TOTW #FUT pic.twitter.com/Grq2y43QsN— ATK Mohun Bagan FC (@atkmohunbaganfc) December 30, 2021
FIFA Ultimate Team is one the most popular game mode of EA Sports’ FIFA, a hugely successful virtual football series initially added to the game back in 2009. It releases a new set of boost cards every week, and in this week’s cards, Hugo Boumous finds himself.
The Team of the Week card are made based on a player’s real-life football performance. Footballers receive their boosted player items in the game based on their strong performances in real life.
This week’s highest-rated player in FUT Team of the Week is Real Madrid and France forward Karim Benzema, with 91 ratings. TOTW 15 is stacked across both offence and defence with excellent cards at both ends.
- Ryan Loft ST 72
- Sorba Thomas RWB 74
- Rasmus Nicolaisen CB 75
- Knowledge Musona CAM 78
- Hugo Boumous CAM 78
- Emiliano Viviano GK 79
- Daniel Munoz RB 81
- Dan Burn CB 81
- Justin Kluivert LM 81
- Orkun Kokcu CM 81
- Boulaye Dia ST 81
- Antony RW 82
- Alban Lafont GK 84
- Federico Bernadeschi RW 84
- Edin Visca RM 84
- James Ward-Prowse CM 84
- Denzel Dumfries RWB 84
- Frank Kessie CAM 86
- Bukayo Saka RM 86
- Achraf Hakimi RB 86
- Aymeric Laporte CB 87
- Romelu Lukaku ST 89
- Karim Benzema CF 91
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.