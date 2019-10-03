ATK Offer Felt Like My Ancestors Were Asking Me to Come Back: Fiji Skipper Roy Krishna
ISL 2019-20: Roy Krishna said he could not turn down the ATK offer and he wants to 'reconnect' with his roots.
Roy Krishna said coming to ATK feels like home. (Photo Credit: @RoyKrishna21)
Kolkata: Fiji skipper Roy Krishna, who has Indian roots and was roped in by Indian Super League (ISL) franchise ATK this year, on Thursday said he feels at home here and the club made him feel so.
"It marks the start of a similar journey to return to the same where it all began. This was my first time here during the Puja. The city is very good. Coming here, it feels at home," Krishna said at a press conference here.
The 32-year-old won the Golden Boot (18 goals, four assists, 25 games) for Wellington Phoenix in the A-League last season and was roped in by two-time champions ATK.
"ATK made me feel 'most wanted' and I could not turn it down. It kind of made me feel that my ancestors were asking me to come back. I want to reconnect with my roots," said Krishna, who is the only player from 148th ranked Fiji to score a goal in the 2013 FIFA Club World Cup.
🗣| "@ATKFC has a winning mentality."@RoyKrishna21 shares his thoughts ahead of the 2019-20 #HeroISL season. 😎#LetsFootball pic.twitter.com/GLheaHTywN— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) September 25, 2019
"Training is very intense and so far it's been very good. The players are gelling well. It's great to be here."
On Indian football, he said: "In 2006, India came to Fiji and played a few games. I saw the team and got to know about the leagues. I also watched a few ISL games. The Indian players are very tough and play aggressive."
ATK will kick off their campaign on October 20, taking on Kerala Blasters FC in their away match in Kochi and play at home on October 25 when they host FC Pune City.
