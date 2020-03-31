ATK Quartet - Prabir, Pritam, Pronay and Arindam - Contribute to Fight Against Coronavirus

New Delhi: Indian Super League club ATK's quartet of Prabir Das, Pritam Kotal, Pronay Halder and Arindam Bhattacharya have all made their contributions to the West Bengal Chief Minister's fund to help in the fight against coronavirus pandemic.

Pritam and Prabir have both contributed Rs 50,000 each to the fund while Arindam has donated Rs 25,000 to the fund and Pronoy has given Rs 20,000 to the cause.

"As an Indian, it's my responsibility to lend a hand to the cause in whatever way possible," defender Pritam stated.

Pronay, along with making the monetary contribution, has also taken up the responsibility of providing food to some underprivileged kids who earn their bread on daily basis.

"There are a lot of underprivileged kids at the Barrackpore Mangal Pandey Football Coaching Camp who earn on a daily basis. The situation is a bit difficult now. So I am helping procure food, or food items for them to come out of the crisis," Halder said.

"I know that there are also many who stay around the Barrackpore Railway Station and they are struggling for food. So me along with some of my friends are distributing basic food items to the station-dwellers, and others who stay outside."

Prabir, who was summoned by the national team head coach Igor Stimac for the preparatory camp before World Cup qualifier against Qatar, which was postponed due to coronavirus, said he was hoping the crisis would end soon.

"We understand that we need to stand together to fight against this. We have tried to make small contributions to the fund initiated by our Chief Minister. Hope we see the light at the end of the tunnel soon," Prabir said.

Meanwhile, 'Players for Humanity' - the philanthropic organisation formed by former players like Mehtab Hossain, Rahim Nabi, Denson Devadas, Sandip Nandy, Debabrata Roy and others along with current players like Pritam, Pronay, Arindam, Prabir, Souvik Chakraborty, Debjit Majumder and many more have also initiated talks to stand together and help during this challenging phase.

It was only recently, they, along with Indian Football Association (IFA) and Income Tax Recreation Club, had come forward to organise a charity match at the Mohammedan Sporting ground on February 19, 2020 to help late footballer Radhakrishnan Dhanarajan's family.