ATK Rope in Australian Midfielder Dario Vidosic Ahead of New ISL Season

ATK's new signing, 32-year-old Dario Vidosic, is an attacking midfielder who doubles up as a winger.

PTI

Updated:July 22, 2019, 10:47 PM IST
ATK Rope in Australian Midfielder Dario Vidosic Ahead of New ISL Season
Dario Vidosic said he was hoping he can help ATK win the ISL again. (Photo Credit: Reuters file)
Kolkata: Former champions ATK Monday signed Croatia-born Aussie midfielder Dario Vidosic for the upcoming season of the Indian Super League.

Vidosic is an attacking midfielder, who doubles up as a winger. "Dario is an experienced campaigner and a wonderful addition to the team. I am looking forward to working with him and create a strong attacking midfield that will support the strikers ably," ATK head coach Antonio Lpez Habas said in a statement.

The 32-year-old began his career in the A-League, signing a two-year contract with Queensland Roar for the 2006-07 season.

After that he had a successful stint with German club 1 FC Nrnberg in the Bundesliga.

"I am happy to have signed for ATK. This will be exciting and a new experience for me. I am hoping that I can help ATK lift the Cup again," the Australian said.

Vidosic then joined Wellington Phoenix in 2017 for a couple of months before moving to Melbourne City.

In 2006, Vidosic was selected in the Australian Under-20 squad and competed in the 2006 AFC Youth Championships in India.

He then played for the Under-23 national team in an Olympic qualifier in Adelaide next year, scoring the 11th goal in Australia's 11-0 win over Chinese Taipei.

In 2009, Vidosic made his debut for the senior national team in their last World Cup qualifier against Japan.

