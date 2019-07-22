ATK Rope in Australian Midfielder Dario Vidosic Ahead of New ISL Season
ATK's new signing, 32-year-old Dario Vidosic, is an attacking midfielder who doubles up as a winger.
Dario Vidosic said he was hoping he can help ATK win the ISL again. (Photo Credit: Reuters file)
Kolkata: Former champions ATK Monday signed Croatia-born Aussie midfielder Dario Vidosic for the upcoming season of the Indian Super League.
Vidosic is an attacking midfielder, who doubles up as a winger. "Dario is an experienced campaigner and a wonderful addition to the team. I am looking forward to working with him and create a strong attacking midfield that will support the strikers ably," ATK head coach Antonio Lpez Habas said in a statement.
The 32-year-old began his career in the A-League, signing a two-year contract with Queensland Roar for the 2006-07 season.
After that he had a successful stint with German club 1 FC Nrnberg in the Bundesliga.
"I am happy to have signed for ATK. This will be exciting and a new experience for me. I am hoping that I can help ATK lift the Cup again," the Australian said.
Vidosic then joined Wellington Phoenix in 2017 for a couple of months before moving to Melbourne City.
In 2006, Vidosic was selected in the Australian Under-20 squad and competed in the 2006 AFC Youth Championships in India.
He then played for the Under-23 national team in an Olympic qualifier in Adelaide next year, scoring the 11th goal in Australia's 11-0 win over Chinese Taipei.
In 2009, Vidosic made his debut for the senior national team in their last World Cup qualifier against Japan.
Also Watch
-
Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e Review: Planning To Buy an Apple iPad or Microsoft Surface? Take a look at this
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Vivo Z1 Pro Review: Bringing The Fight To Xiaomi, Realme and Samsung
-
Saturday 20 July , 2019
OnePlus 7 is Better Than The OnePlus 7 Pro
-
Tuesday 16 July , 2019
HP Pavilion Gaming 15 Review: Balancing the art of work and play
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
First Drive Review: Hyundai Kona Electric SUV
Live TV
Recommended For You
- With Thor-Love and Thunder Announced, Here's How Jane Foster Becomes Worthy to Wield Mjolnir
- Dog Makes 200km Journey Through Siberia to Find Owners Who Rejected Her
- Watch: Scary Video of Spider with a Human-like Face on its Back Goes Viral
- Sushant Singh Rajput, Rhea Chakraborty Spotted Together By the Beach, Get Clicked with Fans
- Chandrayaan 2 Launched Successfully By ISRO | India's Second Moon Mission