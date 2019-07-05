ATK Rope in Anas Edathodika for Upcoming ISL Season

Kolkata: Former champions ATK on Friday announced the signing of India defender Anas Edathodika for the upcoming season of the Indian Super League.

"I am very pleased with the signing of Anas. He has established himself as a star defender and I believe he has a lot of potential. He will be an essential addition to the defence of the team," ATK head coach Antonio Habas said of the signing in a statement.

Delighted to sign for ATK, the 32-year-old said: "I want to come and help the team, that's always been my goal wherever I have played. I look forward to meeting the staff and players."

Anas along with Sandesh Jhingan was the defensive pillar of the Indian national team, forming a solid backline.

Anas started his career with Mumbai in I-League before joining Pune FC in 2011. He went on to captain the side in 2013-14.

He also won the Pune FC Player of The Year award for 2012-13, that made him the first Indian as well as the first defender to win it.

In ISL, Anas played for Jamshedpur FC in their debut 2017-18 season and in the following season, he reunited with his former India teammate Jhingan at Kerala Blasters FC.