ATK Rope in Anas Edathodika for Upcoming ISL Season
Anas Edathodika has signed with Indian Super League team ATK for the upcoming season.
Anas Edathodika has signed with Indian Super League team ATK for the upcoming season.
Kolkata: Former champions ATK on Friday announced the signing of India defender Anas Edathodika for the upcoming season of the Indian Super League.
"I am very pleased with the signing of Anas. He has established himself as a star defender and I believe he has a lot of potential. He will be an essential addition to the defence of the team," ATK head coach Antonio Habas said of the signing in a statement.
Delighted to sign for ATK, the 32-year-old said: "I want to come and help the team, that's always been my goal wherever I have played. I look forward to meeting the staff and players."
OFFICIAL | 🙌🏼 Anas Edathodika is 🔴⚪️
P.S. Congratulations on your return to the national team!#AamarBukeyATK #BanglaBrigade #WelcomeAnas pic.twitter.com/kzNPy1Rm1G
— ATK (@ATKFC) July 5, 2019
Anas along with Sandesh Jhingan was the defensive pillar of the Indian national team, forming a solid backline.
Anas started his career with Mumbai in I-League before joining Pune FC in 2011. He went on to captain the side in 2013-14.
He also won the Pune FC Player of The Year award for 2012-13, that made him the first Indian as well as the first defender to win it.
In ISL, Anas played for Jamshedpur FC in their debut 2017-18 season and in the following season, he reunited with his former India teammate Jhingan at Kerala Blasters FC.
Also Watch
-
Jeep Compass Trailhawk Review: Perfect Off-Roading SUV For India
-
Wednesday 19 June , 2019
Here's Why the Jeep Compass SUV is so Popular
-
Friday 14 June , 2019
MG Hector Review: Premium SUV with a touch of Technology
-
Sunday 16 June , 2019
Alienware Area 51m Review: Gaming Desktop in Laptop Clothes
-
Friday 07 June , 2019
First Ride Review: Suzuki Gixxer SF 250
Live TV
Recommended For You
- India vs Sri Lanka: In-form Rohit Chases Tendulkar's Record of Most Runs in World Cup
- Stranger Things Season 3 Review: '80s Teen Romance Threatened by Looming Dangers From Upside Down
- Spider-Man Far From Home Earns Rs 12.10 Crore In India on Day 1, Set for Better Weekend
- 'Lovely' Malaika Arora and 'Ghar ka Baccha' Arjun Kapoor Meet Rishi and Neetu in NYC
- Mamata Banerjee, Mimi Chakraborty Attend Nusrat Jahan-Nikhil Jain's Wedding Reception, See Pics
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s