ATK Sign Goa-based Sesa Academy Captain Anil Chawan for Developmental Squad

The 20-year-old Anil Chavan is the second player from Sesa Football Academy after Denzil Franco to join ATK.

PTI

Updated:July 24, 2019, 11:09 PM IST
ATK Sign Goa-based Sesa Academy Captain Anil Chawan for Developmental Squad
Anil Chawan led Sesa FA to a remarkable promotion to the Goa Pro League. (Photo Credit: @VedantaFootball)
Kolkata: Former ISL champions ATK have signed Goa-based Sesa Football Academy's captain Anil Chawan, who will join their developmental squad.

The 20-year-old defender is the second player from Sesa FA after Denzil Franco to join the Kolkata franchise.

"We have signed Chawan as a promising asset owing to his strong credentials and past performances. We see a bright future for him ahead," head coach of ATK reserves Deggie Cardozo said.

Chawan led Sesa FA squad to a remarkable promotion to the Goa Pro League by delivering a stellar performance in the GFA First Division League last season.

A versatile defender, he scored two goals and registered five assists for Sesa FA in his 12 appearances during the league.

Congratulating Chawan, Sesa FA president Annanya Agarwal said, "He was always one of the brightest stars and I am proud of him achieving this significant milestone in his life."

"It is our aim at Sesa FA to nurture talented footballers at a young age and we will continue to produce more players like Chawan."

In his five-year stint at the academy, the youngster delivered some eye-catching performances in the league and bagged three man-of-the-match trophies in the league campaign.

