ATK Sign Spanish Midfielder Javi Hernandez Ahead of ISL Season 6

Kolkata: Real Madrid academy graduate Javi Hernandez, an attacking Spanish midfielder, was on Friday roped in by ATK for the upcoming Indian Super League (ISL) season.

Coming through the youth setup of Real Madrid, Hernandez made international appearances for Spain's U-19 team.

The 30-year old even went on to play for Real Madrid's reserve team in the Spanish third division.

Hernandez has played in Azerbaijan, Sweden and his native country Spain, representing Azerbaijan club Gabala in the second round of UEFA Europa League Qualifiers in 2017.

He joined ATK from Polish league side KS Cracovia.

"I am delighted with the signing of Javi Hernández. He adds balance and versatility to the team. He is experienced and has played in different conditions, which will be a big advantage for ATK," ATK head coach Antonio Habas said in a statement.

"ATK is a two-time champion, my goal is to make sure the Cup returns to us again. I will do my best to make the team win and looking forward have a good season with the squad," Hernandez added.

