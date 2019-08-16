Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

ATK Sign Spanish Midfielder Javi Hernandez Ahead of ISL Season 6

Indian Super League: ATK's new signing Javi Hernandez came through the youth setup of Real Madrid.

IANS

Updated:August 16, 2019, 7:00 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
ATK Sign Spanish Midfielder Javi Hernandez Ahead of ISL Season 6
Javi Hernandez joins ATK from Polish league side KS Cracovia. (Photo Credit: javih89)
Loading...

Kolkata: Real Madrid academy graduate Javi Hernandez, an attacking Spanish midfielder, was on Friday roped in by ATK for the upcoming Indian Super League (ISL) season.

Coming through the youth setup of Real Madrid, Hernandez made international appearances for Spain's U-19 team.

The 30-year old even went on to play for Real Madrid's reserve team in the Spanish third division.

Hernandez has played in Azerbaijan, Sweden and his native country Spain, representing Azerbaijan club Gabala in the second round of UEFA Europa League Qualifiers in 2017.

He joined ATK from Polish league side KS Cracovia.

"I am delighted with the signing of Javi Hernández. He adds balance and versatility to the team. He is experienced and has played in different conditions, which will be a big advantage for ATK," ATK head coach Antonio Habas said in a statement.

"ATK is a two-time champion, my goal is to make sure the Cup returns to us again. I will do my best to make the team win and looking forward have a good season with the squad," Hernandez added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram