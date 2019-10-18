Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Football
1-min read

ATK to Miss Anas Edathodika, Jobby Justin in ISL Opener Against Kerala Blasters

Anas Edathodika and Jobby Justin will be serving out suspensions when ATK take on Kerala Blasters in the ISL 2019-20 opener.

News18 Sports

Updated:October 18, 2019, 5:11 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
ATK to Miss Anas Edathodika, Jobby Justin in ISL Opener Against Kerala Blasters
Anas Edathodika (L) and Jobby Justin will not play ATK's ISL opener. (Photo Credit: @ATKFC)

ATK will miss their two new signings, Anas Edathodika and Jobby Justin in their Indian Super League 2019-20 opener against Kerala Blasters at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi on October 20. Both Anas and Justin will be unavailable as they are supposed to serve out their suspensions that they are carrying forward.

Anas will not have the chance to go against his former team in their first game of the season as he has to serve out a red card suspension that he earned during Kerala Blasters' Super Cup game againt Indian Arrows. Anas, therefore, will miss just the first game. Anas last played for the Indian national team in their disappointing 1-1 draw against Bangladesh in the FIFA 2022 World Cup qualifier at the Salt Lake Stadium.

While ATK head coach Antonio Habas will not have Anas for the first game, he will miss the services of Justin for the first three games of the season. Justin was handed a six-game ban by the AIFF Disciplinary Committee for an ugly spat with Aizawl FC defender Kareem Nurain when he played for East Bengal in the I-League last season. Justin has already served out three matches.

With three more matches remaining, Justin will miss the opener away game against the Blasters, the October 25 home game against newbies Hyderabad FC and another way game against Chennaiyin FC on October 30. Justin will be available for selection from the home game against Jamshedpur FC on November 9.

Apart from ATK missing two of their players, last season's runners-up FC Goa will also miss their midfield stalwart Ahmed Jahouh when they begin their campaign against two-time champions Chennaiyin FC on October 23. The Moroccan was sent off in the first half of Extra Time with a double booking in the 2018-19 final when Bengaluru FC won the game 1-0, to lift their maiden ISL title.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram