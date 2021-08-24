ATKMB vs BAK Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For AFC Cup 2021 between ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bashundhara Kings:

ATK Mohun Bagan will have their target set on making it to the next round of the 2021 AFC Cup when they lock horns with Bashundhara Kings at the National Football Stadium in Male, the Maldives, on Tuesday, August 24. The game is scheduled to kick off at 04:30 PM IST.

Both Group D sides will be vying for a spot in the next round, as the Kings need to win this match if they are to make it to the next round of the tournament. However, a win or draw will see the Kolkata-based club advance to the knockout stage of the AFC Cup.

AFC Cup 2021, ATKMB vs BAK Live Streaming and Telecast

Fans can enjoy live telecast on Star Sports Network, while live streaming will be available on the Disney+Hotstar. The match can also be live-streamed on Jio TV as well.

ATKMB vs BAK International Friendlies 2021, Match Details

The match will be played on Tuesday, August 24, at the National Football Stadium in Malé, Maldives. The game will start at 04:30 PM IST.

ATKMB vs BAK Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Roy Krishna

Vice-Captain: Manvir Singh

Goalkeeper: Amrinder Singh

Defenders: Subhasish Bose, Carl McHugh, Topu Barman, Khaled Shafei

Midfielders: Hugo Boumous, Manvir Singh, Masuk Miah Zoni

Strikers: Roy Krishna, Raul Bercerra, Mahbubur Rahman

ATKMB vs BAK Probable XIs

ATK Mohun Bagan: Amrinder Singh (GK), Sumit Rathi, Carl McHugh, David Williams, Hugo Boumous, Manvir Singh, Subhasish Bose, Pritam Kotal, Roy Krishna, Deepak Tangri, Lenny Rodrigues

Bashundhara Kings: Anisur Zico (GK), Mahbubur Rahman, Topu Barman, Khaled Shafei, Bishwanath Ghosh, Fernandes, Masuk Miah Zoni, Tariq Kazi, Robinho (C), Raul Bercerra, Ahamed Biplo

