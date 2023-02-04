ATKMB vs BFC Dream11 Team Prediction: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Sunday's ISL 2022-23 ATKMB vs BFC Match, February 5, Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata, 7:30 pm IST

A 1-1 draw, in their last match was enough for Odisha FC to overtake Bengaluru FC and charge into the top six of the Indian Super League points table. Bengaluru FC will now be aiming to dismantle ATK Mohun Bagan FC and reclaim the sixth spot when they will be in action on Sunday. However, it will not be an easy task for Simon Grayson’s men to clinch the full three points from their next match as they are set to face a high-flying ATKMB side. The Indian Super League fixture between ATK Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC will be played at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.

Bengaluru FC will head into the encounter after registering four back-to-back wins. In their last match, they recorded a convincing 3-1 triumph over Chennaiyin FC. After claiming 22 points from 16 matches, Bengaluru FC are now placed in seventh position on the Indian Super League points table. The Green and Maroon brigade now find themselves at the fourth spot in the Indian Super League standings.

Ahead of the match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC, here is everything you need to know:

ATKMB vs BFC Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting right for ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC ISL match.

ATKMB vs BFC Live Streaming

The ISL match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

ATKMB vs BFC Match Details

The ATKMB vs BFC match will be played at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Sunday, February 5 at 7:30 pm IST.

ATKMB vs BFC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Hugo Boumous

Vice-Captain: Roy Krishna

Suggested Playing XI for ATKMB vs BFC Dream11 Fantasy Football:

Goalkeeper: Gurpreet Sandhu

Defenders: Asish Rai, Subhasish Bose, Pritam Kotal, Alan Costa

Midfielders: Hugo Boumous, Carl McHugh, Javier Hernandez, Roshan Naorem

Strikers: Roy Krishna, Dimitri Petratos

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC Possible Starting XI:

ATK Mohun Bagan Predicted Starting Line-up: Vishal Kaith, Pritam Kotal, Brendan Hamill, Asish Rai, Subhasish Bose, Glan Martins, Carl McHugh, Hugo Boumous, Ashique Kuruniyan, Manvir Singh, Dimitri Petratos

Bengaluru FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Gurpreet Sandhu, Alan Costa, Sandesh Jhingan, Parag Shrivas, Prabir Das, Roshan Naorem, Suresh Wangjam, Javier Hernandez, Rohit Kumar, Roy Krishna, Siva Narayanan

