ATKMB vs HFC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s ISL 2021-22 match between ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC: ATK Mohun Bagan will lock horns with Hyderabad FC in the second-leg of the semi-final - 2 of the Hero Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 season in a clash that will take place at Athletic Stadium, Bambolim on Wednesday.

Hyderabad FC come into this game after winning their last match 3-1 in the first leg. After ATK Mohun Bagan took the early lead, Hyderabad hit back and netted three goals to take the match.

Hyderabad FC has been the side in form as they finished second in the league table with 38 points in 20 matches. ATK Mohun Bagan finished a point behind them in the third position.

ATK Mohun Bagan has their task cut out since they have a two-goal deficit to overcome if they have to harbour any hopes of making it to the finale.

The match between ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC is slated to start at 07:30 pm (IST).

ATKMB vs HFC Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for today’s ISL 2021-22 semi-final second leg clash between ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC.

ATKMB vs HFC Streaming

The match between ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC is available to be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

ATKMB vs HFC Match Details

The match between ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC will be played on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at the Athletic Stadium, Bambolim. The game will kick-off at 07:30 PM IST.

ATKMB vs HFC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Roy Krishna

Vice-Captain: Javier Siverio

Goalkeeper: Amrinder Singh

Defenders: Pritam Kotal, Sandesh Jhingan, Nim Dorjee, Juanan

Midfielders: Joni Kauko, Hugo Boumous, Sauvik Chakrabarti, Aniket Jadhav

Strikers: Roy Krishna, Javier Siverio

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC probable XI:

ATK Mohun Bagan - Amrinder Singh (GK), Pritam Kotal, Sandesh Jhingan, Carl McHugh, Subhashish Bose, Lenny Rodrigues, Joni Kauko, Hugo Boumous, Manvir Singh, Liston Colaco, Roy Krishna

Hyderabad FC - Laxmikant Kattimani (GK), Nim Dorjee, Juanan, Chinglensana Singh, Akash Mishra, Joao Victor, Sauvik Chakrabarti, Aniket Jadhav, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Mohd Yasir, Javier Siverio

