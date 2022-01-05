ATKMB vs HFC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s ISL 2021-22 match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Hyderabad FC: ATK Mohun Bagan and Hyderabad FC battle it out against each other in the 50th match of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22, on Wednesday, January 5. The high-octane fixture will be hosted at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda. After a mixed run in the ongoing season, the Mariners are rising through the ranks under the guidance of new head coach Juan Ferrnado. They are unbeaten in the last four games and head into this fixture on the back of two back-to-back wins, a 2-1 victory over FC Goa being the most recent one. Ferrando’s charges will look to continue their victorious form on Wednesday, as securing all three points will take them to the top of the points table.

On the other hand, Hyderabad FC, are on a seven-match unbeaten run after steamrolling Odisha FC 6-1 in their last outing. The Manolo Marquez-coached side are placed second in the league standings, they can reach the top of the heap even if they win or draw this match, as they are one point adrift of table-toppers Mumbai City FC having 15 under their belt and a game in hand.

The match between ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC is slated to start at 07:30 pm (IST).

ATKMB vs HFC Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for today’s ISL 2021-22 Match 50 between ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC.

ATKMB vs HFC Live Streaming

The match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Hyderabad FC is available to be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

ATKMB vs HFC Match Details

The match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Hyderabad FC will be played on Tuesday, January 5, at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, in Fatorda, Goa. The game will kick-off at 07:30 PM IST.

ATKMB vs HFC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Bartholomew Ogbeche

Vice-Captain: Roy Krishna

Goalkeeper: Laxmikant Kattimani

Defenders: Akash Mishra, Carl McHugh, Manvir Singh, Subhasish Bose

Midfielders: Edu Garcia, Hugo Boumous, Joao Victor

Strikers: Bartholomew Ogbeche, Liston Colaco, Roy Krishna

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC probable starting XI:

ATK Mohun Bagan FC - Amrinder Singh (GK), Asutosh Mehta, Pritam Kotal, Tiri, Subhasish Bose, Deepak Tangri, Carl McHugh, Manvir Singh, Hugo Boumous, Liston Colaco, Roy Krishna

Hyderabad FC - Laxmikant Kattimani (GK), Nim Dorjee Tamang, Chinglensana Singh, Juanan, Akash Mishra, Hitesh Sharma, Joao Victor, Nikhil Poojary, Edu Garcia, Aniket Jadhav, Bartholomew Ogbeche

